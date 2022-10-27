World of Outlaws Champions Celebration to bring fans, drivers closer than ever for year-end honors

Nick Graziano

CONCORD, NC (Oct. 26, 2022) – When the fireworks fade and the champions lower their trophies Saturday night at the World of Outlaws World Finals, the year-end celebrations kick off with the special World of Outlaws Champions Celebration at The Dirt Track at Charlotte. And everyone is invited.

Taking place directly after Saturday night’s (Nov. 5) championship Victory Lane celebrations, the World of Outlaws Champions Celebration will be held at the NOS Energy Concert Stage in the lower pit area, featuring a concert, a parade of cars and the honoring of this year’s championship contenders.

“For the first time, fans will be able to celebrate each driver’s season-long accomplishments with them as they are honored on the NOS Energy Concert Stage Saturday night,” said World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter. “Add in an electric concert and The Greatest Show on Dirt will go from on track to off track at the end of the night.”

The full field of championship contenders for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series will be honored on stage – given their trophy and check. World of Outlaws teams will also parade their cars to the stage.

There will also be a concert by Country Music Artist, Rick Monroe and The Hitmen, brought to you by NOS Energy. And it’s all free for fans to attend.

The World of Outlaws Championship Celebration will be a unique bookend to the epic four-day World of Outlaws World Finals, which will commence with the PRN at the Track Kick-off Party – in the zMax Pavilion – Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 6pm (ET). Then, racing will begin Wednesday, Nov. 2 with the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and World of Outlaws Late Models.

And while the Super DIRTcar Series may not have on track action, its drivers will line the front stretch for a two-hour Fan Fest (2 to 4pm ET) before racing action, allowing fans to get up close to their favorite drivers and cars. World of Outlaws fans will have the same opportunity the next two days with a Fan Fest (from 2 to 4pm ET each night) for the Sprint Car drivers on Thursday and one for the Late Model drivers on Friday.

Thursday, Nov. 3, will see Feature action for the World of Outlaws Late Models and Super DIRTcar Series, while Friday, Nov. 5, will host Features for the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and Super DIRTcar Series.

Then, three champions will be crowned on Saturday, Nov. 5, with a massive night of action. Points accumulated from the previous nights will determine the Heat Race lineups for each Series. After competing for $15,000-to-win races during the weekday races, both World of Outlaws series will battle for $25,000-to-win in Saturday’s Feature. The Super DIRTcar Series will compete for $10,000 paydays during the week and $15,000 in the finale.

Before the Features, the famed 3X4 Wide Salute – placing the fields for the World of Outlaws and Super DIRTcar Series on track at the same time – will grace the speedway for the most iconic photo opportunity in motorsports.

Don’t miss the weeklong celebration like no other (Nov. 2-5) by purchasing your tickets today, CLICK HERE.

