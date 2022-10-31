Triple Crown Championship Night converges at the Stockton Dirt Track on November 5th

By Gary Thomas

Stockton, CA…On Saturday November 5th in Stockton for the first time ever, Northern California will crown three of its premier traveling Sprint Car series’ champions on the same night, at the same track.

The much-anticipated show features the inaugural “Nor*Cal Triple Crown” where three traveling champions will be minted in the unique Stockton Dirt Track victory circle, where fans are invited to gather around and enjoy the ceremonies.

The NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Cars, the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards and the Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour will all crown titlists at the Tribute to Gary Patterson.

“We’re excited to host the first Nor*Cal Triple Crown,” commented Stockton Promoter Tony Noceti. “It’s been a tradition to crown the SCCT and NARC champions at the Tribute to Gary Patterson each season. We felt that adding in the Hunt Tour makes it a perfect trifecta. We had tried to do the Friday show but with traffic and work it was just too hard to pull off. So, we look forward to hosting an action-packed show for one night only on November 5th.”

Fresno’s Dominic Scelzi brings the NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series point lead into the Saturday November 5th spectacle. The popular driver looks to wrap up his second consecutive Northern Auto Racing Club title in style at the Stockton Dirt Track.

Auburn’s Andy Forsberg brings a 36-point lead over Tony Gomes into the final Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards point race. If Forsberg can win the title, it would mark his 25th career championship in Northern California.

Fair Oak’s competitor Jake Morgan sits atop the Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprint Car Tour standings heading into the Tribute to Gary Patterson. Morgan has been a dominant force with the Hunt Tour in recent years.

The drivers meeting will be held around 3:30pm on November 5th, with track packing shortly after. Hot laps, Qualifying and Racing will follow. There is no sound rule for the event.

Known as the “Dancing Phantom from Stockton,” the “Preacher,” the “Hostile Hippie” or just simply “GP,” Gary Patterson was one of the most colorful characters of his time and captured several major wins in his career, including the Gold Cup Race of Champions, the Super Dirt Cup in Washington and the Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ascot Park among others.

Patterson lost his life in a Sprint Car crash at Calistoga Speedway on Memorial Day weekend 1983 and an event in his memory has been held every year since. “GP” moved to Stockton, California in 1957 and began his career at the Stockton 99 Speedway. This year marks the 10th season in a row that we’ve paid honor to Patterson in Stockton.

Pit Gate opens at 1pm on Saturday November 5th. At the same time a Show and Shine Car Show with Live Music by Steel Glass will occur. Admission and Main Gates 3pm.

Admission prices at the gate on race day

$30 Ages 5+

Kids 4 & Under FREE

$25 discount presale tickets available online only. Tickets can purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nov-5th-triple-crown-championship-finales-at-the-stockton-dirt-track-tickets-431216950507

The Stockton Dirt Track is a 4/10-mile clay oval located on the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton, California. The physical address is 1658 S Airport Way, Stockton, CA 95206. For information on the speedway visit www.stocktondirttrack.com