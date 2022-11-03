POWRi to Bring Back “Battle at the Center” at DuQuoin on December 17th

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (10/31/22) Returning to fashionable fanfare at the speedy one-sixth-mini-magic-mile, the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League will resurrect the premier indoor forty-lap main event on Saturday, December 17th in the DuQuoin Southern Illinois Center.

Expected to draw a “who’s-who entry list” of Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League open-wheel talents to the Southern Illinois Center located on the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds for this one-day spectacle of indoor-wintertime speed. Previous victors within POWRi include Joey Saldana(2014), Tony Stewart(2012), Bryan Clauson(2011), and Casey Shuman(2010) in the returning prestigious event, with mother nature spoiling the fun in 2013.

Registrations are open and available at www.powri.com by clicking on the “Battle at the Center” logo on the left side of the webpage or at https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/registrations/6619?fbclid=IwAR0nrvSHMhjzM6l2nRUZO681rW-QZBAsCphRMOh2237niK7HbOQEItoX1Oc with a registration fee of $50 before December 1st; Entries received after December 1st will be $100.

Tickets are available for purchase at https://www.myracepass.com/events/433263/tickets/?fbclid=IwAR0adM8AdhbfITG0fzXiYiV1uij09DMgU0Kd4EFQFnLpjuAY5oKuJDpiwx0.

Friday, December 16 | Battle at the Center – DuQuoin Indoor Center Parking Details:

Pit Parking: 12:00 – 7:00 PM

Saturday, December 17 | Battle at the Center – DuQuoin Indoor Center Driver Details:

Pits Open: 8:00 AM

General Admission: 3:00 PM

Driver Registration: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Driver’s Meeting: 4:30 PM

Hot Laps 5:00 PM

Racing to Follow.

Saturday, December 17 | Battle at the Center – DuQuoin Indoor Center Pricing:

General Admission:

Adults: $25.00

Children Under 12: FREE

Saturday, December 17 | Battle at the Center – DuQuoin Indoor Center Payout:

National & West Midgets: 1. $5000, 2. $2000, 3. $1000, 4. $800, 5. $700, 6. $600, 7. $575, 8. $550, 9. $525, 10. $500, 11. $475, 12. $450, 13. $425, 14. $400, 15. $375, 16. $350, 17. $325, 18-22: $300.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.