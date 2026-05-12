Sprint Car Worlds Collide with Eldora’s #LetsRaceTwo Weekend

By Alex Nieten

ROSSBURG, OH (May 12, 2026) – Another historic venue awaits the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

Amid a month of May that features several of the sport’s most famed tracks, Rossburg, OH’s Eldora Speedway is next on the agenda for The Greatest Show on Dirt.

#LetsRaceTwo presented by LGMG is bringing both the country’s premier Wing and Non-Wing Sprint Car drivers to the “Big E” this Friday-Saturday, May 15-16. The World of Outlaws and USAC National Sprint Cars will share the stage one time only in 2026, and the high banks of Eldora is where to see it.

This weekend represents the first two of four total nights of World of Outlaws racing in 2026 at the track Earl Baltes brought to life and Tony Stewart continues to carry the torch. The tour returns on July 17-18 for the 43rd running of the Kings Royal where the champion will bank $200,000 in riches.

It’s time to head to the “Buckeye State.”

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Let’s look at the top stories to watch at Eldora:

BUCKEYES AT THE BIG E

After Mother Nature intervened at Attica Raceway Park and Sharon Speedway to start the month, a pair of World of Outlaws competitors will enjoy their first chance to race on home turf this weekend.

Wooster, OH’s Sheldon Haudenschild has one of the most passionate group of local followers that are ready to welcome him home. He’s won twice before at Eldora, and they’ve both come during #LetsRaceTwo weekend (2021 and 2024). Haudenschild and the KCP Racing crew are fresh off a pair of top five efforts at Williams Grove heading to Haudenschild’s home state.

Lagrange, OH’s Kasey Jedrzejek is set for his first time racing at home as a competitor with the World of Outlaws. He’s made 11 previous appearances at Eldora in his young career. The highlight of those is undoubtedly when he put the Ed Neumeister No. 11N on the pole of last year’s Kings Royal. The 21-year-old’s rookie campaign with Bill Rose Racing brought two top 10s so far.

ELDORA EXCELLENCE

Beyond Haudenschild, the 2026 World of Outlaws roster features several drivers that know the route to Eldora Victory Lane.

Donny Schatz stands atop the list with a whopping 19 Eldora trophies in his collection. Among those are six Kings Royal crowns (second most all-time), the 2002 Historical Big One, and six World of Outlaws scores during #LetsRaceTwo weekend. Schatz and CJB Motorsports slipped to fifth in points over the week in Pennsylvania.

David Gravel is one win away from reaching double digits at the iconic 1/2 mile. Six of his nine victories have come since joining Big Game Motorsports in 2021. He’s topped a #LetsRaceTwo Feature in each of the last two seasons. Gravel enters the weekend atop the standings with an 88-point advantage.

Chris Windom has never won at Eldora with wings, but the former USAC standout has done so plenty without a lid. His résumé boasts eight victories spread across Silver Crown, Sprint Cars, and Midgets.

No track has been kinder to Logan Schuchart and Shark Racing than Eldora. They’ve won together six times at the Ohio oval. The highlight was banking the biggest payday in the sport’s history at the 2023 Eldora Million.

Carson Macedo and Jason Johnson Racing have topped a trio of Eldora races together. They’ve all come during Kings Royal week, so they’ll look to add one during the month of May this time around.

The two “Hoosiers” on tour – Spencer Bayston (Lebanon, IN) and Emerson Axsom (Franklin, IN) – have both claimed one checkered flag from Eldora. Bayston’s came with USAC in a Midget (2017) while Axsom beat ASCoC last year in the Klaasmeyer/Petry Motorsports No. 27.

BILL’S BOUNCING BACK

It’s been a trying couple weeks for Bill Balog, but this past weekend gave him reason to be confident moving forward.

With more than 40 cars in the pits both nights including the country’s toughest local competition at Williams Grove, the “North Pole Nightmare” brought the No. 17B home ninth on Friday and 10th on Saturday. It’s the first time Balog posted consecutive top 10s since early March. Currently, Balog sits 11th in driver points and eighth in team points.

It’s been a mixed bag of results for Balog at Eldora. He bagged a top five in the 2021 Kings Royal and finished sixth later that year at the 4-Crown Nationals. He had struggled a bit since then before coming home sixth in a Double Down Duels prelim last year.

DOUBLE DUTY

At least two drivers will showcase their versatility by running with both the World of Outlaws and USAC.

Brady Bacon will be aboard the TKH Motorsports No. 21H with wing wings and the CD Racing No. 20 without wings. The “Macho Man” has always had speed at Eldora to the tune of USAC wins in both the Sprint Car and Silver Crown divisions along with one with ASCoC.

Joining Bacon in the double duty effort will be Sutter, CA’s Logan Seavey. The CB Industries/Spire Motorsports No. 87 will be his ride with the World of Outlaws, and he’ll be in the Abacus Racing No. 57 with USAC. Seavey owns five Eldora victories spread across USAC’s three premier divisions – three with Silver Crown and one apiece with Sprint Cars and Midgets. His best winged effort there is 11th in 2022 with ASCoC.

QUEST FOR A CROWN

With Eldora’s 43rd Kings Royal only two months away and offering a massive $200,000 in riches to the winner, many more teams will invade the “Big E” this weekend to add some pages to the notebook.

St. Helena, CA’s Rico Abreu is a 13-time Eldora Feature winner including five with the World of Outlaws. He and the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing No. 24 team have #LetsRaceTwo on their calendar.

Tyler Courtney recently grabbed a World of Outlaws win at Tri-State Speedway, and he’ll be back with The Greatest Show on Dirt this weekend. He’s also won 13 times at Eldora in a variety of vehicles. “Sunshine’s” first career World of Outlaws score came at the 2021 Kings Royal.

It’s also worth noting the Chase Briscoe No. 5B plans to be in action with Karter Sarff behind the wheel. The NASCAR Cup Series star for Joe Gibbs racing recently brought his Sprint Car program back to life. It’ll mark Sarff’s Eldora debut.

Additional competitors expected to be in action include Giovanni Scelzi (Fresno, CA), Tanner Holmes (Jacksonville, OR), Parker Price-Miller (Kokomo, IN), and more.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Friday-Saturday, May 15-16 at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, OH

AROUND THE TURN

Tuesday, May 19 at Jacksonville Speedway in Jacksonville, IL (TICKETS)

Saturday, May 23 at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, IA (TICKETS)

Sunday, May 24 at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, SD (TICKETS)

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (19/84 Races):

1. David Gravel – Big Game Motorsports No. 2 (2674 PTS)

2. Carson Macedo – Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 (-88 PTS)

3. Michael Kofoid – Roth Motorsports No. 83 (-124 PTS)

4. Sheldon Haudenschild – KCP Racing No. 18 (-182 PTS)

5. Donny Schatz – CJB Motorsports No. 15 (-188 PTS)

6. Logan Schuchart – Shark Racing No. 1S (-234 PTS)

7. Garet Williamson – Fischer Motorsports No. 23 (-358 PTS)

8. Cole Macedo – TwoC Racing No. 2C (-386 PTS)

9. Chris Windom – Sides Motorsports No. 7S (-400 PTS)

10. Spencer Bayston – Stenhouse Jr./Marshall Racing No. 17 (-426 PTS)