Reutzel continues hot streak with 75th Birthday bash win at Fremont

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – Aaron Reutzel came into Fremont Speedway Fueled by FriendShip Kitchen Tuesday with a ton of momentum having won the previous two weeks, including Saturday. Reutzel led all 40 laps of 75th birthday bash for “The Track That Action Built” for the $20,000 payday on Kistler Engines/Kistler Racing Products, Biggby Coffee Night.

Reutzel had won the last two Interstate Batteries High Limit features (Saturday’s event was co-sanctioned with the NAPA Auto Parts All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Valvoline Oil). Tuesday the Clute, Texas driver, a three time All Star champion, earned his third straight win, his fourth career victory at Fremont Speedway and his 40th career All Star win.

It wasn’t easy as several cautions kept defending All Star champion Kalib Henry close. Henry closed several times on Reutzel in lapped traffic just as a caution would fly. It was adjustments during an open red with 17 laps remaining that helped Reutzel take the win over Henry, Cole Macedo who charged from 23rd, Justin Peck and Bryce Lucius.

“Track was pretty good tonight. We were struggling. We tried stuff all night. When you are running for points you never get to test and we tested a bunch of stuff tonight and nothing was really that good. So we went back to what we know. We were so rushed there at the end that I forgot to put some stuff back and under that open red I had them adjust the left rear shock and I was back to being really good,” said Reutzel beside his Folkens Brothers Trucking, Power Plus, Bryant Paver Motorsports, STC, Monte Farms backed #87.

“I don’t think I’ve ever won a race in the rain or pull tear-offs because of the rain but it never got sketchy. Good call on the track to just run it out. Cool to win $20 grand too off the High Limit. Thanks to Don Long…brand new motor and it was pretty good,” added Reutzel.

Henry was happy with how his team has improved since the start of the year.

“Had a hard time getting going. We were a little bit de-tuned and it wouldn’t take off on the restarts on the bottom. We were way way better once we got to traffic. I was licking my chops hoping for a long run in traffic. I just kept catching lapped traffic in the wrong spot. That was a ton of fun,” said Henry of his Triple J Towing, Birchard Financial, Harris Distributing, C&H Veteran Enterprises, Valvoline, FK Rod Ends, Berryman Racing Shocks backed #101.

Macedo, who won the High Limit event at Fremont in 2025, put on quite the show driving a back-up car for Mintz Motorsports.

“This goes to show just how bad ass Fremont Speedway is. It’s never one lane and you can race all over the track. Throwing big bombs against a big curb. It’s a testament to Rich Farmer and the whole crew at Fremont Speedway. I love coming here. I got to come back and race with the Linder boys and I’m so thankful for Craig Mintz giving me this opportunity,” said Macedo beside his Fremont Speedway Motorsports Education, Real Geese Decoys, Grant Decker Construction, Gill Construction, Real Capz backed #09x.

Fremont Speedway Presented by the FriendShip Kitchen will be back in action Saturday, May 23 with the Double Down Throw Down Salute to the Military with the 410 and 305 sprints and dirt trucks in action.

Keep up to date with Fremont Speedway by going to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter at https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway or follow on My Race Pass at www.myracepass.com.

About Fremont Speedway

Known as “The Track That Action Built,” Fremont Speedway has been a staple of the Sandusky County Fairgrounds for decades. Offering thrilling dirt track racing featuring 410 sprints, 305 sprints, and dirt trucks, it remains one of the premier motorsports destinations in the Midwest.

About FriendShip Kitchen

FriendShip Kitchen is an Ohio-based, employee-owned convenience and food service retailer. With locations across the coast of Lake Erie and central Ohio, they are famous for their FriendShip Chicken, “Ohio’s Tastiest Chicken” and friendly hosts. Living by the motto “All yours, Ohio!”, FriendShip is dedicated to serving the local communities that support them.

About Kistler Engines – www.kistlerengines.com

Kistler Engines was established in 1993 and builds lightweight, high performance racing engines with a commitment to quality. The dedicated Kistler team prides itself in high tech, innovative designs, producing highly competitive engines for sprint cars (410 c.i., 360 c.i. and 305 c.i.), as well as, late models and midgets. Kistler Engines has also earned a great reputation for service among professional race teams due to their quick turnaround time on engine rebuilds. Kistlers uses of state-of-the art equipment, the highest standard quality parts and invests in constant research and development. Customers powered by Kistler engines have set numerous quick times, track records and have also won on the local level as well as on national traveling series.

About Kistler Racing Products – https://kistlerracing.com

In 2008, Kistler Racing Products opened to add a full product line to the already 15 year established business located within Kistler Engines Inc. shop in rural Fremont, Ohio. Kistler Racing Products is proud to provide a wide array of high quality, dependable and race winning capable parts, most in stock. Kistler Racing Products and Kistler Engines are proud of their unique niche – the only comprehensive shop for dirt sprints in the United States where you can build a car from the ground up including motor and arrive at the race track in a one-stop shopping atmosphere. Kistlers supplies everything you need from A – Z : Axles to Zeus buttons including product line Arai Helmets to Zemco – if you need it, we’ve got it. Kistler Racing Products will get all the technical support and one on one personalized customer service that you deserve.

About Biggby Coffee – www.biggby.com

At Biggby Coffee, they believe a great cup of coffee can do more than wake you up – it can bring people together, create meaningful connections and brighten someone’s day. Since their founding in 1995, Biggby Coffee has been on a mission to make life better for their customers, their communities and their franchise owners. And, they do it one cup, one conversation and one genuine connection at a time. Biggby Coffee makes it better – by building something much bigger than coffee.

Fremont Speedway

Tuesday, May 12, 2026

410 Sprints – All Star Circuit of Champions

A Feature (40 Laps): 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel[1]; 2. 101-Kalib Henry[2]; 3. 09X-Cole Macedo[23]; 4. 26-Justin Peck[12]; 5. 32-Bryce Lucius[7]; 6. 49X-Cale Thomas[5]; 7. 3-DJ Foos[11]; 8. 33W-Cap Henry[22]; 9. 11N-Darin Naida[3]; 10. 21H-Brady Bacon[14]; 11. 17B-Bill Balog[13]; 12. 9R-Chase Randall[15]; 13. 09-Craig Mintz[10]; 14. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[21]; 15. 15C-Chris Andrews[6]; 16. 19-TJ Michael[4]; 17. 45-Keith Sheffer Jr[17]; 18. 44-Aiden Price[18]; 19. 20B-Cody Bova[25]; 20. 14-Zane DeVault[24]; 21. 38-Leyton Wagner[16]; 22. 28N-Trey Jacobs[20]; 23. 29-Logan McCandless[8]; 24. 17GP-Hank Davis[9]; 25. 16-Gauge Garcia[19]; 26. 5E-Bobby Elliott[26]

Tub OTowels B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]; 2. 33W-Cap Henry[4]; 3. 09X-Cole Macedo[7]; 4. 14-Zane DeVault[6]; 5. 47-Todd King[1]; 6. 29Z-Zeth Sabo[9]; 7. X-Mike Keegan[16]; 8. 20B-Cody Bova[3]; 9. 5-Kody Brewer[8]; 10. 35-Stuart Brubaker[11]; 11. 2X-Gage Etgen[12]; 12. 5E-Bobby Elliott[19]; 13. 1-Nate Dussel[17]; 14. 75-Jerry Dahms[15]; 15. 15K-Creed Kemenah[10]; 16. (DNS) 19H-Joel Myers Jr; 17. (DNS) 21-Larry Kingseed Jr; 18. (DNS) 97-Zach Hampton; 19. (DNS) 3V-Chris Verda; 20. (DNS) 5T-Travis Philo

Level Utilities Dash (6 Laps): 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel[1]; 2. 101-Kalib Henry[2]; 3. 11N-Darin Naida[3]; 4. 19-TJ Michael[4]; 5. 49X-Cale Thomas[7]; 6. 15C-Chris Andrews[5]; 7. 32-Bryce Lucius[6]; 8. 29-Logan McCandless[8]

Premier Planning Services Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel[4]; 2. 09-Craig Mintz[1]; 3. 21H-Brady Bacon[6]; 4. 3-DJ Foos[3]; 5. 16-Gauge Garcia[8]; 6. 47-Todd King[5]; 7. 5-Kody Brewer[7]; 8. 75-Jerry Dahms[10]; 9. 19H-Joel Myers Jr[2]; 10. 5E-Bobby Elliott[9]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 49X-Cale Thomas[1]; 2. 29-Logan McCandless[2]; 3. 15C-Chris Andrews[4]; 4. 38-Leyton Wagner[5]; 5. 44-Aiden Price[6]; 6. 14-Zane DeVault[8]; 7. 15K-Creed Kemenah[7]; 8. 97-Zach Hampton[9]; 9. 33W-Cap Henry[3]; 10. (DNS) 5T-Travis Philo

Adaptive One Calipers Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 101-Kalib Henry[3]; 2. 32-Bryce Lucius[2]; 3. 17B-Bill Balog[1]; 4. 17GP-Hank Davis[4]; 5. 45-Keith Sheffer Jr[5]; 6. 20B-Cody Bova[7]; 7. 29Z-Zeth Sabo[8]; 8. 2X-Gage Etgen[9]; 9. 3V-Chris Verda[10]; 10. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[6]

Bazell Race Fuels Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 19-TJ Michael[2]; 2. 11N-Darin Naida[4]; 3. 9R-Chase Randall[6]; 4. 26-Justin Peck[3]; 5. 28N-Trey Jacobs[8]; 6. 09X-Cole Macedo[9]; 7. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[1]; 8. X-Mike Keegan[10]; 9. 35-Stuart Brubaker[5]; 10. 1-Nate Dussel[7]

Capitol Custom Trailers Qualifying A (2 Laps): 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 12.339[14]; 2. 15C-Chris Andrews, 12.427[19]; 3. 3-DJ Foos, 12.456[6]; 4. 33W-Cap Henry, 12.459[15]; 5. 19H-Joel Myers Jr, 12.588[9]; 6. 29-Logan McCandless, 12.632[13]; 7. 09-Craig Mintz, 12.658[11]; 8. 49X-Cale Thomas, 12.668[7]; 9. 47-Todd King, 12.733[17]; 10. 38-Leyton Wagner, 12.750[3]; 11. 21H-Brady Bacon, 12.794[18]; 12. 44-Aiden Price, 12.827[8]; 13. 5-Kody Brewer, 12.867[5]; 14. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 12.903[2]; 15. 16-Gauge Garcia, 12.934[12]; 16. 14-Zane DeVault, 12.967[1]; 17. 5E-Bobby Elliott, 13.054[20]; 18. 97-Zach Hampton, 13.375[4]; 19. 75-Jerry Dahms, 13.837[16]; 20. 5T-Travis Philo, 59.999[10]

Capitol Custom Trailers Qualifying B (2 Laps): 1. 17GP-Hank Davis, 11.988[4]; 2. 11N-Darin Naida, 12.036[18]; 3. 101-Kalib Henry, 12.125[5]; 4. 26-Justin Peck, 12.155[2]; 5. 32-Bryce Lucius, 12.156[14]; 6. 19-TJ Michael, 12.190[15]; 7. 17B-Bill Balog, 12.209[1]; 8. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 12.256[10]; 9. 45-Keith Sheffer Jr, 12.311[12]; 10. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.315[20]; 11. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 12.316[7]; 12. 9R-Chase Randall, 12.364[19]; 13. 20B-Cody Bova, 12.392[13]; 14. 1-Nate Dussel, 12.423[9]; 15. 29Z-Zeth Sabo, 12.424[17]; 16. 28N-Trey Jacobs, 12.472[16]; 17. 2X-Gage Etgen, 12.616[3]; 18. 09X-Cole Macedo, 12.663[8]; 19. 3V-Chris Verda, 13.011[6]; 20. X-Mike Keegan, 13.038[11]