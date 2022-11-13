Hayden Campbell battles to career-first USCS victory at Southern Raceway

By Pete Walton

Milton, Florida – November 11, 2022 – Montverde, Florida’s Hayden Campbell captured a career’first USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint car win in the 25-lap Fall Brawl mini-series Round #6 A-Main on Friday night at Southern Raceway. Campbell bested a talent-laden field of 23 cars from 8 states and England to reach the USCS Victory Lane.

Campbell had to fend of a hard-charging Riley Goodno from Knoxville, Iowa to claim the victory after winning the 6-lap Hoosier Speed Dash that awarded him the K&N Filters Pole Position for the start in the evening’s finale.

The May 14th USCS winner at the track, Michael Miller from Vancleave, Mississippi chased the lead duo across the finish line in third place followed by the 2021 USCS National Champion, Danny Smith from Chillicothe, Ohio in fourth and two-time USCS National Champion Morgan Havener (formerly Turpen) rounded out the top five.

2021 British Isles Formula Stock Car Champion, Ryan Harrison from Rothwell North Hamptonshire, England led the next group in sixth place followed by Biloxi, Mississippi’s Shane Morgan in seventh.

Tanner Witherspoon from Jacksonville, Florida was eighth followed by 13-time USCS National Champion and 2022 National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee in ninth. Brandon Blenden from Gulfport, Mississippi completed the top ten.

Riley Goodno kicked off the evening’s action by winning the Engler Machine and Tool First Heat. Ryan Harrison won the RE Electronics Second Heat and Shane Morgan closed⅘ out heat race action by winning the MyRacePass.com Third Heat. As previously mentioned Hayden Campbell won tge USCS Hoosier Speed Dash.

Blake Carrier from Amite, Louisiana advanced the most positions in the A-Main to garner the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger Award.

The next and final 2022 season event is the USCS Battle at the Beach World Final and USCS Fall Brawl Round #7 this Saturday, November 12th at 6pm at Southern Raceway.

USCS Outlaw atThunder Tour presented by K&N Filters results for 11/11/2022 at Southern Raceway – Milton, FL

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour Sprint Cars – 23 Entries

USCS Fall Brawl – Round # 6 30-Laps:

1. 5-Hayden Campbell[1]; 2. 4M-Michael Miller[4]; 3. 22-Riley Goodno[3]; 4. 24-Danny Smith[9]; 5. 10M-Morgan Turpen[7]; 6. 197-Ryan Harrison[2]; 7. 01-Shane Morgan[5]; 8. 99-Tanner Witherspoon[6]; 9. 10-Terry Gray[11]; 10. 88-Brandon Blenden[8]; 11. 5E-Bobby Elliott[14]; 12. 43-Terry Witherspoon[10]; 13. 7E-Eric Gunderson[13]; 14. 2H-Tommy Hall[12]; 15. 83-Blake Carrier[23]; 16. 28-Jeff Willingham[16]; 17. 67-Brian Thomas[15]; 18. 13X-Jake Brashier[22]; 19. 4X-Scott Baldwin[17]; 20. 56T-Tank Brashier[20]; 21. (DNF) 7J-Gregg Jones[18]; 22. (DNS) 8X-Tony Higgins; 23. (DNS) 3-Todd Gracey

Hoosier Speed Dash 6 Laps

1. 5-Hayden Campbell[1]; 2. 197-Ryan Harrison[3]; 3. 22-Riley Goodno[5]; 4. 4M-Michael Miller[6]; 5. 01-Shane Morgan[4]; 6. 99-Tanner Witherspoon[2]

Engler Heat 1 8 Laps

1. 22-Riley Goodno[1]; 2. 5-Hayden Campbell[6]; 3. 99-Tanner Witherspoon[7]; 4. 2H-Tommy Hall[3]; 5. 7E-Eric Gunderson[5]; 6. 4X-Scott Baldwin[4]; 7. (DNF) 13X-Jake Brashier[2]; 8. (DNF) 56T-Tank Brashier[8]

RE- Racing Electronics Heat 2 8 Laps

1. 197-Ryan Harrison[1]; 2. 88-Brandon Blenden[2]; 3. 10M-Morgan Turpen[6]; 4. 10-Terry Gray[5]; 5. 28-Jeff Willingham[3]; 6. 67-Brian Thomas[7]; 7. (DNF) 8X-Tony Higgins[4]; 8. (DNF) 3-Todd Gracey[8]

My Race Pass Heat 3 8 Laps

1. 01-Shane Morgan[3]; 2. 4M-Michael Miller[5]; 3. 43-Terry Witherspoon[4]; 4. 24-Danny Smith[7]; 5. 5E-Bobby Elliott[6]; 6. 7J-Gregg Jones[2]; 7. (DNS) 83-Blake Carrier.