Kofoid Wins the Hangtown 100

From Richie Murray

PLACERVILLE, Ca. (November 19, 2022) — Buddy Kofoid won the $20,000 top prize Saturday at the Hangtown 100 for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. Kofoid led the final 49 laps for the victory holding off Chance Crum’s charge from 21st starting position. Justin Grant, Carson Macedo, and Tanner Thorson rounded out the top five.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: November 19, 2022 – Placerville Speedway – Placerville, California – 1/4-Mile Dirt Oval – Hangtown 100 Presented By Matt Wood Racing

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, winner plus top-3 in points transfer to the feature) 1. Chase Johnson (#73x Ford), 2. Emerson Axsom (#25x Malloy), 3. Shane Golobic (#17w Wood), 4. Buddy Kofoid (#67 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 5. Daniel Whitley (#57 Abacus), 6. Carson Macedo (#99AU Dyson), 7. Jake Andreotti (#00 Davis), 8. Ryan Bernal (#27w Wood), 9. Michael Faccinto (#14J Graunstadt), 10. Travis Buckley (#7NZ BSL). 2:01.116

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, winner plus top-3 in points transfer to the feature) 1. Kaylee Bryson (#71 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 2. Alex Bright (#19 Reinbold-Underwood), 3. Justin Grant (#2J RMS), 4. Cannon McIntosh (#08 Dave Mac Dalby), 5. Tanner Thorson (#88 Thorson), 6. Logan Seavey (#58 Abacus), 7. Jacob Denney (#25m Malloy), 8. Austin Barnhill (#17B Dave Mac Dalby), 9. Dylan Bloomfield (#14T Streeter), 10. Zach Telford (#22G Risner). 1:58.835

PIT STOP USA THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, winner plus top-3 in points transfer to the feature) 1. Tyler Courtney (#25x Malloy), 2. Corey Day (#4 Kahne), 3. Thomas Meseraull (#7x RMS), 4. Bryant Wiedeman (#01 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 5. Colby Copeland (#87 CBI), 6. Tanner Carrick (#71m Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 7. Hayden Reinbold (#19AZ Reinbold-Underwood), 8. Brenham Crouch (#97 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 9. Mariah Ede (#71E Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 10. Blake Bower (#9 Boscacci). 1:59.732

ROD END SUPPLY FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, winner plus top-3 in points transfer to the feature) 1. Gavin Miller (#67K Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 2. Ryan Timms (#97K Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 3. Mitchel Moles (#89 CBI), 4. Michael Pickens (#4x Dave Mac Dalby), 5. Jade Avedisian (#84 CBI), 6. Spencer Bayston (#9AU Dyson), 7. Danny Stratton (#31K Beilman), 8. Randi Pankratz (#8 Pankratz), 9. Dominic Gorden (#71K Kunz/Curb-Agajanian). NT

FIFTH HEAT: (10 laps, winner plus top-3 in points transfer to the feature) 1. Tony Gomes (#73 Ford), 2. Taylor Reimer (#25K Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 3. Jason McDougal (#68 Six8), 4. Kevin Thomas Jr. (#5T Alexander), 5. Chris Windom (#89x CBI), 6. Caden Sarale (#32 Sarale), 7. Chance Crum (#26 Rudeen), 8. Nathan Byrd (#11x Kruseman), 9. Daison Pursley (#71p Kunz/Curb-Agajanian). NT

C-MAIN: (12 laps, top-4 transfer to the semi) 1. Blake Bower, 2. Brenham Crouch, 3. Caden Sarale, 4. Austin Barnhill, 5. Danny Stratton, 6. Michael Faccinto, 7. Zach Telford, 8. Randi Pankratz, 9. Nathan Byrd, 10. Travis Buckley, 11. Mariah Ede. NT

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (20 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Chance Crum, 2. Ryan Timms, 3. Tony Gomes, 4. Daniel Whitley, 5. Kaylee Bryson, 6. Chase Johnson, 7. Alex Bright, 8. Brenham Crouch, 9. Ryan Bernal, 10. Tyler Courtney, 11. Gavin Miller, 12. Dominic Gorden, 13. Austin Barnhill, 14. Jade Avedisian, 15. Taylor Reimer, 16. Hayden Reinbold, 17. Caden Sarale, 18. Jacob Denney, 19. Blake Bower, 20. Daison Pursley. NT

FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Buddy Kofoid (2), 2. Chance Crum (21), 3. Justin Grant (11), 4. Carson Macedo (14), 5. Tanner Thorson (8), 6. Spencer Bayston (5), 7. Cannon McIntosh (1), 8. Shane Golobic (4), 9. Tanner Carrick (3), 10. Bryant Wiedeman (7), 11. Thomas Meseraull (17), 12. Kevin Thomas Jr. (15), 13. Chris Windom (6), 14. Mitchel Moles (12), 15. Ryan Timms (22), 16. Jake Andreotti (18), 17. Kaylee Bryson (25-U), 18. Jade Avedisian (28-P), 19. Michael Pickens (9), 20. Michael Faccinto (27-P), 21. Emerson Axsom (19), 22. Tony Gomes (23), 23. Corey Day (20), 24. Brenham Crouch (26-U), 25. Colby Copeland (13), 26. Jason McDougal (10), 27. Logan Seavey (16), 28. Daniel Whitley (24). NT

(U) represents a USAC provisional

(P) represents a Promoter’s Option

**Mariah Ede flipped during the C-Main. Daison Pursley flipped during the semi. Colby Copeland flipped on lap 62.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-48 Buddy Kofoid, Lap 49 Cannon McIntosh, Laps 50-51 Buddy Kofoid, Laps 52-55 Cannon McIntosh, Laps 56-100 Buddy Kofoid.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Buddy Kofoid-1964, 2-Justin Grant-1749, 3-Thomas Meseraull-1576, 4-Bryant Wiedeman-1532, 5-Cannon McIntosh-1526, 6-Mitchel Moles-1495, 7-Kaylee Bryson-1432, 8-Jacob Denney-1178, 9-Brenham Crouch-1177, 10-Taylor Reimer-1164.

FINAL HANGTOWN 100 POINTS: 1-Buddy Kofoid-502, 2-Cannon McIntosh-476, 3-Spencer Bayston-459, 4-Tanner Carrick-458, 5-Shane Golobic-454, 6-Tanner Thorson-448, 7-Justin Grant-438, 8-Chris Windom-436, 9-Bryant Wiedeman-436, 10-Carson Macedo-426.

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Justin Grant-195, 2-Logan Seavey-152, 3-Thomas Meseraull-147, 4-Brady Bacon-144, 5-Robert Ballou-119, 6-Buddy Kofoid-114, 7-Kaylee Bryson-106, 8-Kyle Cummins-104, 9-C.J. Leary-98, 10-Cannon McIntosh-95.

NEXT USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACES: November 22-23, 2022 – Merced Speedway – Merced, California – 1/4-Mile Dirt Track

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Kevin Thomas Jr. (11.696)

Simpson Race Products First Heat Winner: Chase Johnson

Competition Suspension, Inc. Second Heat Winner: Kaylee Bryson

Pit Stop USA Third Heat Winner: Tyler Courtney

Rod End Supply Fourth Heat Winner: Gavin Miller

Simpson Race Products Fifth Heat Winner: Tony Gomes

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi Winner: Chance Crum

Feature Hard Charger: Chance Crum (21st to 2nd)

Hangtown 100 Points Champion: Buddy Kofoid