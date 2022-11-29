GRANT RACKS UP 2ND STRAIGHT MIKE CURB USAC NATIONAL DRIVERS TITLE IN 2022

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (November 28, 2022)………Justin Grant had a special season on the USAC trail in 2022, and along with it comes the special awards.

For the second consecutive year, the Ione, Calif. native captured the Mike Curb USAC National Drivers Championship. For Grant, it’s his third such title, having earned the reward in 2017, 2021 and now 2022.

Grant becomes just the fourth driver to win the honor on three different occasions, joining J.J. Yeley (2001-2002-2003) and Bryan Clauson (2010-2011-2012). Tracy Hines has won the award more times than anybody else, on four occasions in 2000, 2008, 2013 and 2014.

No other driver started every USAC national event throughout the year and no other driver accumulated more total points throughout the three national divisions during the course of the 2022 campaign than Grant.

In 82 combined USAC national starts in 2022, the Ione, Calif. native totaled 4,991 points, more than a thousand markers over his nearest competition, earning a $10,000 bonus.

“It’s a neat reward,” Grant exclaimed. “It’s cool to be acknowledged for being at the front of all three series throughout the course of the year. Anything with Mike Curb’s name on it carries some weight. He’s been a staple in USAC racing for a long time and winning an award with his name on it is really neat and it’s even neater that it pays a few more bucks this year.”

Grant’s 2022 journey included a first USAC National Sprint Car driving championship and he was the lone driver to win feature in all three series during the year with one Silver Crown victory, six in the sprint cars and five more in midgets.

It’s something that Grant doesn’t take for granted, not the first time he corralled the overall USAC National Drivers Championship, nor the second or third time as well.

“Driving with USAC specifically is what I’ve wanted to do since I was a kid,” Grant said. “To be in the position to run all these races and to do this is amazing and I want to do as much of it as I can. I’m really fortunate to have great car owners, great partners and great crews and the ability to go and run all these races is really on them with how much they provide for me and how hard they work to keep me going, beating up and down the road.”

As Grant alluded to, it’ takes more than a driver to make it all work. There are several facets that work to make it a success and three teams in which Grant competed for to achieve the feat: Hemelgarn Racing (Silver Crown), TOPP Motorsports (Sprint Car) and RMS Racing (Midget).

“I get to come in and be the hero at the end of the night,” Grant continued. “It’s really a lot about all about them and my wife at home taking care of the kids and holding the house down while I’m out on the road racing. I’ve just got a really good circle around me, great car owners, great partners, great crews, great wife and a great family. There’s a ton of people on the backend that you don’t see on FloRacing who make it possible for everybody to see me on FloRacing every night.”

Curb has offered the reward annually since the 1999 USAC season, and now in his 24th year of bestowing the honor upon USAC’s top overall points champion. The title was rechristened as the National Drivers Championship to more properly represent the accomplishment of achieving the feat, which so few have done.

The prize had previously been known as the USAC National Drivers Championship for a span of three years between 2010-2012 as well as the Super License in recent years.

The new Mike Curb USAC National Drivers Champion will be honored at USAC’s Night of Champions in December of 2022.

=======================

MIKE CURB USAC NATIONAL DRIVERS CHAMPIONS:

1999: Dave Darland

2000: Tracy Hines

2001: J.J. Yeley

2002: J.J. Yeley

2003: J.J. Yeley

2004: Jay Drake

2005: Josh Wise

2006: Josh Wise

2007: Jerry Coons Jr.

2008: Tracy Hines

2009: Cole Whitt

2010: Bryan Clauson

2011: Bryan Clauson

2012: Bryan Clauson

2013: Tracy Hines

2014: Tracy Hines

2015: Dave Darland

2016: Brady Bacon

2017: Justin Grant

2018: Tyler Courtney

2019: Tyler Courtney

2020: Chris Windom

2021: Justin Grant

2022: Justin Grant

=======================

2022 MIKE CURB USAC NATIONAL DRIVERS CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS:

1. 4,991 Justin Grant

2. 3,968 Logan Seavey

3. 3,164 C.J. Leary

4. 3,117 Mitchel Moles

5. 2,910 Brady Bacon

6. 2,819 Emerson Axsom

7. 2,670 Thomas Meseraull

8. 2,388 Buddy Kofoid

9. 2,369 Robert Ballou

10. 2,148 Jason McDougal

11. 2,079 Matt Westfall

12. 1,910 Jake Swanson

13. 1,864 Chase Stockon

14. 1,829 Kyle Cummins

15. 1,736 Jadon Rogers

16. 1,726 Kaylee Bryson

17. 1,669 Bryant Wiedeman

18. 1,666 Cannon McIntosh

19. 1,439 Kevin Thomas Jr

20. 1,306 Jacob Denney

21. 1,290 Brenham Crouch

22. 1,279 Zach Daum

23. 1,244 Taylor Reimer

24. 1,130 Shane Cottle

25. 1,039 Brandon Mattox

26. 1,021 Ethan Mitchell

27. 977 Hayden Reinbold

28. 956 Chance Crum

29. 930 Jade Avedisian

30. 783 Dominic Gorden

31. 760 Chase McDermand

32. 697 Max Adams

33. 675 Tanner Thorson

34. 668 Kody Swanson

35. 632 Briggs Danner

36. 596 Ryan Timms

37. 585 Jace Park

38. 575 Cade Lewis

39. 569 Alex Banales

40. 525 Mario Clouser

41. 518 Brian Tyler

42. 504 Maria Cofer

43. 488 Daison Pursley

44. 455 Shane Cockrum

45. 454 Charles Davis Jr

46. 431 Alex Bright

47. 428 Mariah Ede

48. 420 Trey Gropp

49. 404 Travis Welpott

50. 379 Dallas Hewitt

51. 332 Cole Bodine & Bobby Santos

53. 327 Xavier Doney

54. 325 Kyle Robbins

55. 322 Brent Beauchamp

56. 319 Gregg Cory

57. 314 Sterling Cling

58. 264 Blake Brannon

59. 255 Taylor Ferns

60. 244 Dave Berkheimer

61. 242 Carson Short

62. 236 Travis Buckley

63. 230 Nathan Byrd

64. 229 Davey Hamilton Jr

65. 223 Eric Gordon

66. 220 Kyle Shipley

67. 218 Wyatt Burks

68. 216 Ricky Lewis

69. 210 Gavin Miller

70. 208 Brady Short

71. 202 Carmen Perigo

72. 199 Derek Bischak

73. 197 Mike McVetta

74. 194 Sam Johnson

75. 189 Steven Drevicki

76. 178 Bryan Gossel

77. 174 Brian Ruhlman

78. 172 Harley Burns

79. 157 Tom Paterson

80. 156 Jack Hoyer

81. 154 Casey Buckman

82. 153 Brian Hayden

83. 147 Russ Gamester

84. 143 Brayden Fox

85. 142 Austin Nemire

86. 141 Davey Ray

87. 129 Nick Bilbee & Kyle O’Gara

89. 127 Dustin Clark

90. 119 Nick Hamilton

91. 118 Mike Haggenbottom

92. 113 Jerry Coons Jr

93. 101 Tanner Swanson

94. 100 Patrick Bruns

95. 98 Steve Buckwalter

96. 95 Braxton Cummings

97. 93 Jake Day

98. 91 Kyle Steffens

99. 89 Brandon Morin

100. 88 Patrick Lawson & Landon Simon

102. 87 Kaidon Brown

103. 82 Jimmy Light

104. 74 Kendall Ruble

105. 64 Chad Boespflug & Tyler Roahrig

107. 63 Adam Taylor

108. 59 J.R. Ewing

109. 56 Rylan Gray

110. 55 Saban Bibent & Bill Rose

112. 51 Danny Long

113. 46 Terry Babb

114. 43 Jake Simmons

115. 42 Dave Peperak

116. 41 A.J. Fike & Chris Windom

118. 39 Matt Goodnight

119. 38 Korey Weyant

120. 37 Tye Mihocko

121. 36 Cary Oliver

122. 34 Oliver Akard

123. 33 Nathan Moore, Steven Russell & Kent Schmidt

126. 31 Mark Smith & Chris Urish

128. 27 Ryan Newman

129. 25 Mark Bitner

130. 24 Chris Fetter

131. 18 Tommy Nichols

132. 10 David Byrne, Chelby Hinton, Anthony Macri, Nate McMillin & Ronnie Wuerdeman