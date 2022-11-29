MUST SEE MIDWEST LIGHTS UNVEIL 2023 SCHEDULE

From Must See Racing

November 29, 2022 – Holly, Michigan



The Maxima Racing Oil Must See Racing Lights Series officials today announced the 2023 schedule with the action beginning at South Amherst, Ohio’s Lorain Raceway Park on April 23rd, then on August 19th for the BOB FREY CLASSIC, JERRY CARYER MEMORIAL 40 for a spectacular night of open wheel winged racing joining the MSR NATIONAL 410 Series with special guest appearances including driver meet and greet autograph sessions. The series third 2023 appearance at the LRP speed plant will be on Saturday September 23rd.



The series returns, for the first time in two years, to mid Ohio’s Shady Bowl Speedway on May 7th joining the CRA and the Vores Compact Series for an early season Sunday race date.



The winged pavement sprint car series, powered by 602 GM sealed crate motors, develops top-notch young talent competing alongside seasoned veterans with an affordable rules and schedule format showcasing wheel to open wheel racing for the entertainment of the avid and enthusiastic fans in the Midwest.



Series champion Cody Gallogly delivered an impressive 4 fast times and 3 feature wins in 2022 to capture his first series championship title over points runner up and past champion JJ Henes in a hard fought season long points battle.



On Memorial Day Weekend Michigan’s Birch Run Speedway and Event Center will have the MSR LIGHTS competing on the tracks ¼ mile on Friday May 26th and on the tracks banked 4/10 mile on Saturday the 27th featuring full shows each night during the AMERICAN SPEED U.S.NATIONALS joining the MSR 410 National Series. The two day event showcases a spectacular Saturday opening ceremonies honoring our country’s veterans presented by Steadfast for Veterans an Indianapolis, Indiana based company dedicated to providing housing for homeless veterans.



The recently repaved Owosso Speedway in Ovid, Michigan will host the Midwest Lights and the MSR 410 National Series on Saturday June 24 and for a second visit on Labor Day Weekend Saturday September 2 for a winged sprint car showcase of speed and wheel to wheel action. The track, under new management and ownership, is currently undergoing major facility additions, improvements and upgrades.



Several additional event dates, one in July and two in October are currently being considered.



For more info on the Must See Racing Lights Series log on to www.mustseeracing.com as well as Facebook.



MUST SEE RACING MIDWEST LIGHTS

2023 SCHEDULE



LORAIN RACEWAY PARK South Amherst, Ohio SAT. APRIL 22



SHADY BOWL SPEEDWAY DeGraff, Ohio SUN. MAY 7



BIRCH RUN SPEEDWAY Birch Run, MI FRI. MAY 26



BIRCH RUN SPEEDWAY Birch Run, MI SAT. MAY 27



OWOSSO SPEEDWAY Ovid, MI SAT. JUNE 24



TBA JULY



LORAIN RACEWAY PARK South Amherst, Ohio SAT. AUG. 19



OWOSSO SPEEDWAY Ovid, MI SAT. SEPT. 2



LORAIN RACEWAY PARK South Amherst, Ohio SAT.SEPT. 23

TBA OCT.