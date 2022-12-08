Midgets Slated for 34 Races, $80,000 Points Fund in Second National Season

By Nick Graziano

CONCORD, NC (Dec. 8, 2022) – After a successful inaugural season, the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota is scheduled for an even bigger campaign in 2023 with 34 races from March-October and a big pay increase for championship chasers.

A total of $80,000 is up for grabs in the new championship points fund – an increase of over $42,000 from the 2022 points fund – with $25,000 going to the 2023 Series champion. Additionally, a new tow money program will be implemented.

The 34-race grind stretches from March-October, visiting 21 different tracks in 10 different states along the way. It all starts with the Series’ indoor debut at the Southern Illinois Center in Du Quoin, IL, on Friday-Saturday, March 10-11, before returning to Oklahoma to cap the season with a three-day weekend at Port City Raceway (Oct. 13) and I-44 Riverside Speedway (Oct. 14-15), where a Series champion will be crowned.

VIEW FULL MIDGET SCHEDULE

While the Xtreme Outlaws’ first campaign on the national level was a success in 2022, newly appointed Series Director Tyler Bachman has put his vision together for the Series’ sophomore season, crafting a schedule that’ll give drivers in more regions the chance to showcase their skills on a national stage in 2023.

“Dirt Midget racing is a growing entity in American motorsports, and the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota is proud to drive further into the growth of the division with both a diverse and lucrative schedule for 2023,” Bachman said. “From the kickoff at our first indoor event, to each of the new tracks we’re set to visit next year, it’s a lineup we know both our teams and fans will enjoy.”

If you can’t be at the track to see the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota in 2023, you can stream every lap live at DIRTVision.com or on the DIRTVision App with a FAST PASS subscription.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 (Pevely, MO) – The Xtreme Outlaw Midgets were first paired with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at I-55 in August, and will do so again in 2023 not once, but twice. The two Series will first converge on the 1/3-mile oval for a two-day event, Friday-Saturday, April 14-15, also serving as a tune-up before meeting again during the marquee Ironman 55 weekend, Friday-Saturday, Aug. 4-5.

In both events, Friday night’s Feature will pay $4,000 to win, while Saturday night’s Feature will pay $5,000 to win.

Midget Speedweek (Tue-Sat, Aug. 8-12) – Five races. Five tracks. Five days. For the first time in Series history, a speedweek-style group of races will follow the Ironman 55 weekend in a five-day chase through Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway will lead-off on Tuesday, Aug. 8, followed by visits to Action Track USA (Aug. 9), Linda’s Speedway (Aug. 10), and Bridgeport Motorsports Park on Aug. 12. A track to fill the Friday, Aug. 11 slot will be announced at a later time, as will a separate championship purse for the entire week.

Late Model + Midget Duos – The Midgets will also tag-team with the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series on two occasions in 2023, starting with the 15th annual Illini 100 at Farmer City Raceway in Farmer City, IL, March 30-April 1. A practice day will commence the weekend on Thursday night, followed by two $4,000-to-win shows on Friday and Saturday.

The two Series will meet again on the 1/4-mile oval of Davenport Speedway, Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 24-26, as part of the marquee Quad Cities 150 event in Davenport, IA. A pair of $4,000 checks awaits the Midget Feature winners on both nights as the field aims to top the exciting action seen there in 2022.

POWRi Co-Sanctioned Events – The Xtreme Outlaws developed a great working relationship with the POWRi National Midget League in its inaugural season and will expand on that partnership in 2023. A total of 13 events will be co-sanctioned by both organizations, including marquee weekends like the Illini 100 at Farmer City, Ironman 55 at I-55, Quad Cities 150 at Davenport, and the championship weekend in Oklahoma.

2023 SCHEDULE – * Denotes POWRi co-sanction

Friday, March 10 | Southern Illinois Center | Du Quoin, IL | $4,000-to-win

Saturday, March 11 | Southern Illinois Center | Du Quoin, IL | $5,000-to-win

Thursday, March 30 | Farmer City Raceway | Farmer City, IL | Practice

Friday, March 31 | Farmer City Raceway | Farmer City, IL | $4,000-to-win*

Saturday, April 1 | Farmer City Raceway | Farmer City, IL | $4,000-to-win*

Friday, April 14 | Federated AP Raceway at I-55 | Pevely, MO | $4,000-to-win*

Saturday, April 15 | Federated AP Raceway at I-55 | Pevely, MO | $5,000-to-win*

Friday, May 5 | Humboldt Speedway | Humboldt, KS | $4,000-to-win

Saturday, May 6 | 81 Speedway | Park City, KS | $4,000-to-win

Tuesday, May 23 | Millbridge Speedway | Salisbury, NC | $4,000-to-win

Wednesday, May 24 | Millbridge Speedway | Salisbury, NC | $5,000-to-win

Thursday, June 1 | Tri-City Speedway | Pontoon Beach, IL | $4,000-to-win

Friday, June 2 | Wayne County Speedway | Wayne City, IL | $4,000-to-win

Saturday, June 3 | Wayne County Speedway | Wayne City, IL | $4,000-to-win

Friday, July 21 | TBA | $4,000-to-win*

Saturday, July 22 | Southern Illinois Raceway | Marion, IL | $4,000-to-win*

Friday, July 28 | TBA | $4,000-to-win

Saturday, July 29 | Atomic Speedway | Chillicothe, OH | $4,000-to-win

Sunday, July 30 | Brushcreek Mtrsprts Complex | Peebles, OH | $4,000-to-win

Friday, August 4 | Federated AP Raceway at I-55 | Pevely, MO | $4,000-to-win*

Sat, August 5 | Federated AP Raceway at I-55 | Pevely, MO | $5,000-to-win*

Tuesday, August 8 | Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway | Newmanstown, PA | $4,000-to-win

Wednesday, August 9 | Action Track USA | Kutztown, PA | $4,000-to-win

Thursday, August 10 | Linda’s Speedway | Jonestown, PA | $4,000-to-win

Friday, August 11 | TBA | $4,000-to-win

Saturday, August 12 | Bridgeport Mtrsprts Park | Swedesboro, NJ | $4,000-to-win

Thursday, August 24 | Davenport Speedway | Davenport, IA | Practice

Friday, August 25 | Davenport Speedway | Davenport, IA | $4,000-to-win*

Saturday, August 26 | Davenport Speedway | Davenport, IA | $4,000-to-win*

Friday, September 1 | Paragon Speedway | Paragon, IN | $4,000-to-win

Saturday, September 2 | Paragon Speedway | Paragon, IN | $5,000-to-win

Friday, September 15 | Jacksonville Speedway | Jacksonville, IL | $4,000-to-win

Saturday, September 16 | Red Hill Raceway | Sumner, IL | $4,000-to-win

Friday, October 13 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK | $5,000-to-win*

Saturday, October 14 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Oklahoma City, OK | $4,000-to-win*

Sunday, October 15 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Oklahoma City, OK | $5,000-to-win*

The Xtreme Outlaw Series is brought to fans by important sponsors and partners, including: DIRTVision (Official Live Broadcast Partner), Low-E Insulation (Presenting sponsor of the non-wing Sprint Car Series), Toyota (Presenting sponsor of the Midgets Series), Racing Electronics (Official Radio Supplier) and SIS Insurance (Official Insurance Provider). Other partners include: DRC Chassis, K1 Race Gear, Pace Dyno Services, TJ Forged and Whitz Racing Products.