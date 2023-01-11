2023 Silver Dollar Speedway Schedule Unveiled

By Troy Hennig

CHICO, Calif., Jan 5, 2023…SLC Promotions is excited to release the highly anticipated 2023 racing schedule for the famed Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, CA. A total of 21 diverse and exciting events are geared towards all kinds of motorsport enthusiasts. “Coming into our second year of promoting at Chico, we wanted to give some new divisions a chance to broaden our spectrum of racing for the fans but also continue to build upon what we started last year,” said Colby Copeland of SLC Promotions. “Brad, Kyle, and I all have the same vision in making Silver Dollar Speedway one of the top dirt tracks in the Country.”

The season kicks of the with traditional Silver Cup on March 3rd and 4th. Last year, John Padjen’s name was added to the event. Padjen, the longtime promoter of Silver Dollar Speedway and who was inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in 2008, passed away near the end of 2021. With his families blessing, the Silver Cup John Padjen Classic is in honor of him. The popular and exciting Dwarf Cars, a John Padjen favorite, are slated for both nights also.

SLC Promotions is committed to revitalizing winged 410 sprint car racing in California. Not only are they bringing back the Mini Gold Cup, but both nights are 410 winged sprints with the Saturday March 18th race being a NARC/KWS point show. One of the biggest shows of the year is the David Tarter Memorial. This year’s event is scheduled for May 6th and is also a NARC/KWS 410 sprint car point race. In all, the fans will get a chance to see the 410-winged sprint cars eight different times this year. That total includes the newly added May 28th Silver Dollar Fair race on a Sunday night.

The Silver Dollar Speedway is best known for the Gold Cup Race of Champions. This four-day event kicks off on September 6th and runs through September 9th. This event attracts sprint car fans from around the world. On Wednesday Sept 6th, the Gold Cup begins with the popular Sprint Car Challenge Tour. This year, the SCCT race is open to all 360 teams. The World of Outlaws hit the track for three consecutive nights starting on Thursday, September 8th. “The Gold Cup will continue to be our biggest and most prestigious event,” said Copeland. “This race is what put Silver Dollar Speedway on the racing map, and we will continue to build this event for years to come.”

The 2023 schedule showcases some new divisions making their first appearance under the SLC Promotions banner. The Northwest Focus Midgets are penciled in on September 7th and 8th. The newly formed West Coast Hobby Stock Tour competes July 21st. The popular winged Crate Sprint Cars get a shot on July 16th. Joining them on that same night is the Tri State Pro Stock Series. It marks the first appearance for this tour at Silver Dollar Speedway.

The Malicious Monster Truck Tour is slated for a two-night show on April 7th and 8th. That weekend is the lone appearance for the Monster Trucks this year at Chico.

The Fast Cars and Freedom July 4th event will host winged 360 sprint cars, hobby stocks and IMCA Sport Mods. As usual, the post-race entertainment features a spectacular firework show.

Other highlights on the racing schedule include the Tyler Wolf Memorial, part of the Summer Nationals in July, the Brownell/Herseth Classic in May, and the season ending Fall Nationals in tribute to Stephen Allard set for October 6th and 7th.

In the next few weeks more information about these upcoming events will be released.

ABOUT SILVER DOLLAR SPEEDWAY

Silver Dollar Speedway is a high-banked, quarter-mile clay oval racetrack located on the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds at 2357 Fair St., Chico, California. Opened in 1962, the track hosts multiple high-profile events including the marquee Gold Cup Race of Champions, Silver Cup John Padjen Classic, David Tarter Memorial, and the Fall Nationals in tribute to Stephen Allard

ABOUT SLC PROMOTIONS

Founded in 2021 by championship auto racers Brad Sweet and Kyle Larson—along with business partner Colby Copeland—SLC (Sweet Larson Copeland) Promotions is dedicated to leading grassroots dirt track racing into the future while preserving the sport’s rich history. SLC manages and operates Silver Dollar Speedway in