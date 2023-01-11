Low-E Insulation Adds More Money for “FL to PA Spring Showdown”

By Brian Walker

BARBERVILLE, FL (Jan. 6, 2023) – The Low-E Insulation FL to PA Spring Showdown will be more lucrative than originally planned as the company has doubled the purse for the early-season six-race series.

Utilizing the standard World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series points system, the top-three points earners during the stretch from Volusia Speedway Park (March 5-6), Port Royal Speedway (March 10-11), Williams Grove Speedway (March 17), and Lincoln Speedway (March 18) will earn $10,000 for first, $6,000 for second, and $4,000 for third.

The company, which offers distribution locations near racing fans in Scranton, PA, and Orange Park, FL, will also serve as the official sponsor of Qualifying for The Greatest Show on Dirt in 2023.

“It’s exciting to give Sprint Car fans an added storyline to follow with the FL to PA Spring Showdown,” said Tom Miller, president of Low-E Insulation. “The dirt racing community in both areas is incredibly passionate, so we’re excited to not only grow our involvement with the Series but with the drivers, the tracks, and the fans as well. We’re excited to see who can come out on top.”

Beginning at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, FL, the six-race series starts with a “Bike Week” special on Sunday and Monday, March 5-6. Six of the 2022 full-time World of Outlaws drivers have already won at Volusia, led by the two champions Donny Schatz (14 wins) and Brad Sweet (6 wins). The return to “The World’s Fastest Half-Mile” comes three weeks after DIRTcar Nationals, meaning Volusia will host a record five World of Outlaws races in 2023.

Driving from the Sunshine State to the Keystone State, teams will head north along the east coast and find two weeks of racing against the Pennsylvania Posse – something never done before in the month of March.

Port Royal Speedway welcomes the World of Outlaws for the first of four shows on Friday and Saturday, March 10-11. Over the last 10 Series events at “The Speed Palace,” wins have been split with four to the invaders, four to the Outlaws, and two to the Posse – including Anthony Macri’s dominant weekend sweep of the Nittany Showdown last fall.

On Friday, March 17, Williams Grove Speedway will expand its record as the most-visited track in Series history by hosting the first of seven World of Outlaws races with a one-night battle in Mechanicsburg, PA. Among active drivers, the winningest stars at the paperclip half-mile are Donny Schatz (21), Lance Dewease (17), David Gravel (8), Brent Marks (3), Carson Macedo (2), and Danny Dietrich (2).

On Saturday, March 18, Lincoln Speedway takes center stage with the first of two stops in Abbottstown, PA this season. Since returning to “The Pigeon Hills” in 2012, the Series has hosted 12 races and it’s been a perfect six-six split between the Outlaws and the Posse. The most recent winner is Jacob Allen, who claimed an emotional first-career win at his home track last spring aboard the Shark Racing #1A.

“Anytime you can bring new sponsors into the sport it’s a great thing, especially when they’re committed to helping the racers,” said reigning World of Outlaws Rookie of the Year, Spencer Bayston, who drives for Pennsylvania-based CJB Motorsports. “There’s room for improvement for us at Volusia, but I know Barry [Jackson] is super comfortable at those Pennsylvania tracks and the #5 unloads extra-fast out of the box when we’re close to the shop. This will be an exciting little mini-series to get the year going.”

Prior to the FL to PA Spring Showdown, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series officially begins the 2023 season at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, FL with the 52nd DIRTcar Nationals on February 9-11. Tickets are available for purchase HERE.

If you can’t make it to the event, the entire 2023 season will be live on DIRTVision – available either online or through the DIRTVision App.

