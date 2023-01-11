National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Auction Coming Up at Chili Bowl! 



By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, January 5, 2023 – The non-profit National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Foundation is gearing up for a big week in Tulsa, Oklahoma, during the 37th Annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals, presented by General Tire, January 9-14, 2023! The museum’s week will be highlighted by its museum-benefit auction on Thursday, January 12.

The auction benefits the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum as well as The Parent Child Center of Tulsa, and will take place on Thursday, January 12, at 11:00 a.m. inside the Tulsa State Fairgrounds’ River Spirit Expo Center in the bleachers in turn four. We will again have a huge assortment of unique and autographed memorabilia including signed items from many of your favorite drivers!

The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum staff will also be present in the trade show area. Books from the museum store will be available for purchase, as will annual memberships to the museum.

National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum executive director Bob Baker says, “We have to thank Emmett Hahn, a National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee himself, and his team for continuing to allow us to have a presence at their week-long indoor midget car racing event. We will also have a booth back in the trade show every day at the Chili Bowl, showcasing a number of books from our store for sale!”

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!