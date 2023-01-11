SCHEDULE CHANGE: VENTURA HOSTS USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGETS ON MAY 27

By Lance Jennings



JANUARY 5, 2023… Due to a scheduling conflict at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, the USAC Western States Midget event scheduled for Saturday, May 20th at Ventura Raceway has been pushed back one week to Saturday, May 27th. Please update your schedules.



Earlier today, Ventura Raceway Promoter Jim Naylor notified Series Director Stephanie Odom that the fairgrounds had leased the property for a Strawberry Festival and the race will now be held the following Saturday. The new date is during the Memorial Day weekend and everyone traveling to Ventura Raceway should plan accordingly for holiday traffic.



The 2023 campaign for the USAC Western States Midget Series will open on Saturday, March 18th at Bakersfield Speedway.



The USAC Western States Midget Series thanks Esslinger Engineering, Extreme Mufflers, Hoosier Racing Tires, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email Stephanie Odom at Odom.Stephanie@me.com or Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.



For more information on the USAC Western States Midget Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC Western States Midget Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET CHAMPIONS: 1982-Jeff Heywood, 1983-Sleepy Tripp, 1984-Tommy White, 1985-Sleepy Tripp, 1986-Robby Flock, 1987-Sleepy Tripp, 1988-Sleepy Tripp, 1989-Robby Flock, 1990-Sleepy Tripp, 1991-Sleepy Tripp, 1992-Sleepy Tripp, 1993-Robby Flock, 1994-Johnny Cofer, 1995-Billy Boat, 1996-Jay Drake, 1997-Ricky Shelton, 1998-Rick Hendrix, 1999-Marc DeBeaumont, 2000-Wally Pankratz, 2001-Danny Ebberts, 2002-Robby Flock, 2003-Steve Paden, 2004-Johnny Rodriguez, 2005-Jerome Rodela, 2006-Jerome Rodela, 2007-Johnny Rodriguez, 2008-Nic Faas, 2009-Garrett Hansen, 2010-Alex Schutte, 2011-Cory Kruseman, 2012-Shannon McQueen, 2013-Ronnie Gardner, 2014- Ronnie Gardner, 2015-Ronnie Gardner, 2016-Ronnie Gardner, 2017-Ronnie Gardner, 2018-Michael Faccinto, 2019-Robert Dalby, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Blake Bower, 2022-Michael Faccinto.



2023 USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET SERIES SCHEDULE

March 18: Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA

March 25: Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA

April 15: Merced Speedway – Merced, CA

April 29: The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA (With USAC/CRA Sprint Cars)

May 6: Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA (First Responders Night)

May 27: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA

June 10: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA

June 24: Merced Speedway – Merced, CA

July 8: Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA

July 22: Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA

August 5: Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA

August 26: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (With USAC West Coast Sprint Cars)

September 2: Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA

September 9: TBA

September 30: Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA

October 7: The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA (With USAC West Coast Sprint Cars / Championship Night / George Snider Classic / Awards Banquet)

TBA = To Be Announced.

SE = Special Event / Non-Points.

This schedule is subject to change.

