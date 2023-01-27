Tate Frost Opens 50th Edition of the Classic with a Feature Victory

WARRNAMBOOL, Vic. (January 27, 2023) — Tate Frost opened the 50th edition of the South Westr Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic in victory lane Friday night at Premier Speedway. Frost was able to pass the defending champion of the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic, Lachlan McHugh, for the lead and drove away to victory. McHugh and Brock Hallett rounded out the podium and locked themselves into the Saturday night finale.

Defending World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet finished in fourth with Jock Goodyer rounding out the top five.

50th South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic

Premier Speedway

Warrnambool, Victoria

Friday, January 27, 2023

Feature:

1. T62-Tate Frost

2. NQ7-Lachie McHugh

3. Q5-Brock Hallett

4. W49-Brad Sweet

5. T22-Jock Goodyer

6. Q83-Steve Lines

7. T14-Cole Macedo

8. W2-Kerry Madsen

9. V44-Darren Mollenouyux

10. V98-Peter Doukas

11. VA25-Jack Lee

12. S38-Lachlan McDonough

13. N48-Jackson Delamont

14. V2-Jordan Rae

15. N57-Matthew Dumesny

16. V68-Brett Milburn

17. S98-Chad Ely

18. S96-Brendan Guerin

19. D26-Todd Moule

20. USA9-Chase Randall

21. W17-Tyler Courtney

22. W95-Brock Zearfoss

23. Q17-Luke Oldfield

24. USA-1 Justin Sanders