Tate Frost Opens 50th Edition of the Classic with a Feature Victory

WARRNAMBOOL, Vic. (January 27, 2023) — Tate Frost opened the 50th edition of the South Westr Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic in victory lane Friday night at Premier Speedway. Frost was able to pass the defending champion of the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic, Lachlan McHugh, for the lead and drove away to victory. McHugh and Brock Hallett rounded out the podium and locked themselves into the Saturday night finale.
Defending World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet finished in fourth with Jock Goodyer rounding out the top five.
50th South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic
Premier Speedway
Warrnambool, Victoria
Friday, January 27, 2023
Feature:
1. T62-Tate Frost
2. NQ7-Lachie McHugh
3. Q5-Brock Hallett
4. W49-Brad Sweet
5. T22-Jock Goodyer
6. Q83-Steve Lines
7. T14-Cole Macedo
8. W2-Kerry Madsen
9. V44-Darren Mollenouyux
10. V98-Peter Doukas
11. VA25-Jack Lee
12. S38-Lachlan McDonough
13. N48-Jackson Delamont
14. V2-Jordan Rae
15. N57-Matthew Dumesny
16. V68-Brett Milburn
17. S98-Chad Ely
18. S96-Brendan Guerin
19. D26-Todd Moule
20. USA9-Chase Randall
21. W17-Tyler Courtney
22. W95-Brock Zearfoss
23. Q17-Luke Oldfield
24. USA-1 Justin Sanders