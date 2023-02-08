Sweet Starts All Star Southern Swing in Victory Lane

From ASCoC

BARBERVILLE, Fl. (February 7, 2022) — For the sixth time in his career, and for the third time in DIRTcar Nationals competition at Volusia Speedway Park, Grass Valley, California’s Brad Sweet is a Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 main event winner, doing so during night one of the Classic Ink USA Southern Swing presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts. The four-time World of Outlaws champion, who secured a $6,000 payday for his Tuesday night effort, is officially the first sprint car winner on American soil for 2023.

After leading the opening circuit, Shark Racing’s Logan Schuchart finished second in the All Star lid lifter, followed by Watertown, Connecticut’s David Gravel, who commanded laps 2 through 13 before losing the top spot to Sweet, and ultimately the runner-up spot to Schuchart.

“I had a really good NAPA Auto Parts car here tonight. We were a little tight at first, but that’s a good thing..we had a lot of traction,” Brad Sweet, driver of the Kasey Kahne Racing/NAPA Auto Parts/No. 49, said. “Hats off to this team. They showed up and were ready to go. Super thrilled to have my daughter with me in victory lane here tonight, and glad to get a win for our new car chief, Tye Wolfgang. We came into tonight super relaxed and not afraid to try some things…it paid off.”

Utilizing patience, as well as persistence, Brad Sweet made his winning move on lap 14, actually pulling even with David Gravel as the pair battled down the backstretch, all before diving below the Huset’s Speedway No. 2 at the entrance of turn three. Sweet’s move secured his fate, driving on to stretch a final margin of victory surpassing two seconds.

The Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will continue their DIRTcar Nationals | Classic Ink USA Southern Swing presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts campaign at Volusia Speedway Park with another $6,000-to-win program on Wednesday, February 8. Action will then move to East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Florida, on Monday and Tuesday, February 13-14.

Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

DIRTcar Nationals

Volusia Speedway Park

Barberville, Florida

Tuesday, February 7, 2022

Dixie Vodka Qualifying

1. 55B-Alex Bowman, 13.453[7]

2. 39M-Anthony Macri, 13.476[3]

3. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 13.539[17]

4. 2-David Gravel, 13.552[8]

5. 41-Carson Macedo, 13.580[34]

6. 5-Spencer Bayston, 13.627[10]

7. 21-Brian Brown, 13.647[1]

8. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 13.663[4]

9. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 13.692[2]

10. 9P-Parker Price Miller, 13.701[14]

11. 83-James McFadden, 13.725[5]

12. 49-Brad Sweet, 13.735[24]

13. 71-Cory Eliason, 13.754[22]

14. 19M-Brent Marks, 13.793[13]

15. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.821[25]

16. 5T-Ryan Timms, 13.828[9]

17. 1A-Jacob Allen, 13.839[20]

18. 9-Kasey Kahne, 13.862[11]

19. 8-Aaron Reutzel, 13.899[6]

20. 15-Donny Schatz, 13.901[31]

21. 26-Zeb Wise, 13.926[19]

22. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 13.932[21]

23. 11-Michael Kofoid, 13.959[27]

24. 7S-Robbie Price, 13.961[26]

25. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 14.003[29]

26. 20G-Noah Gass, 14.005[23]

27. 48-Danny Dietrich, 14.007[30]

28. 13-Justin Peck, 14.018[35]

29. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 14.037[15]

30. 22-Riley Goodno, 14.059[16]

31. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 14.067[12]

32. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 14.163[32]

33. 70-Scotty Thiel, 14.442[33]

34. 44-Chris Martin, 14.618[18]

35. 16TH-Kevin Newton, 14.895[28]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 2-David Gravel[2]

2. 39M-Anthony Macri[1]

3. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[6]

4. 21-Brian Brown[3]

5. 83-James McFadden[7]

6. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[5]

7. 55B-Alex Bowman[4]

8. 5T-Ryan Timms[8]

9. 8-Aaron Reutzel[9]

CSI Shocks Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 5-Spencer Bayston[1]

2. 1S-Logan Schuchart[4]

3. 19M-Brent Marks[3]

4. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[8]

5. 9-Kasey Kahne[5]

6. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[6]

7. 22-Riley Goodno[7]

8. 44-Chris Martin[9]

9. 9P-Parker Price Miller[2]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 71-Cory Eliason[1]

2. 49-Brad Sweet[4]

3. 17B-Bill Balog[2]

4. 1A-Jacob Allen[3]

5. 11-Michael Kofoid[7]

6. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[6]

7. 26-Zeb Wise[5]

8. 7S-Robbie Price[8]

9. 20G-Noah Gass[9]

Mobil 1 Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]

2. 15-Donny Schatz[1]

3. 41-Carson Macedo[4]

4. 13-Justin Peck[5]

5. 48-Danny Dietrich[3]

6. 11K-Kraig Kinser[6]

7. 70-Scotty Thiel[7]

8. 16TH-Kevin Newton[8]

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash (6 Laps)

1. 2-David Gravel[1]

2. 49-Brad Sweet[3]

3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]

4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[5]

5. 41-Carson Macedo[7]

6. 71-Cory Eliason[4]

7. 5-Spencer Bayston[8]

8. 39M-Anthony Macri[6]

Classic Ink USA B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[2]

2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[4]

3. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[3]

4. 11K-Kraig Kinser[5]

5. 55B-Alex Bowman[1]

6. 5T-Ryan Timms[9]

7. 26-Zeb Wise[6]

8. 22-Riley Goodno[7]

9. 70-Scotty Thiel[8]

10. 8-Aaron Reutzel[14]

11. 20G-Noah Gass[15]

12. 44-Chris Martin[11]

13. 7S-Robbie Price[10]

14. 16TH-Kevin Newton[12]

DNS: 9P-Parker Price Miller

Tezos A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 49-Brad Sweet[2]

2. 1S-Logan Schuchart[4]

3. 2-David Gravel[1]

4. 5-Spencer Bayston[7]

5. 41-Carson Macedo[5]

6. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[3]

7. 19M-Brent Marks[10]

8. 39M-Anthony Macri[8]

9. 13-Justin Peck[14]

10. 83-James McFadden[16]

11. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[20]

12. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[9]

13. 11-Michael Kofoid[18]

14. 21-Brian Brown[12]

15. 1A-Jacob Allen[13]

16. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[22]

17. 17B-Bill Balog[11]

18. 48-Danny Dietrich[19]

19. 11K-Kraig Kinser[23]

20. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[21]

21. 9-Kasey Kahne[17]

22. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[15]

23. 71-Cory Eliason[6]

24. 15-Donny Schatz[24]

Lap Leaders: Logan Schuchart (1), David Gravel (2-13), Brad Sweet (14-25)

Contingency Awards

Classic Ink USA Southern Swing presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts

Kistler Racing Products Pill Draw | Entries: 35

Nunzi’s Advertising Hot Laps: Carson Macedo | 13.983

Dixie Vodka Fast Qualifier: Alex Bowman | 13.453

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #1 Winner: David Gravel

Competition Suspension Inc Heat #2 Winner: Spencer Bayston

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #3 Winner: Cory Eliason

Mobil 1 Heat #4 Winner: Tyler Courtney

Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts Dash Winner: David Gravel

Classic Ink USA Screenprinting and Embroidery B-Main Winner: Sheldon Haudenschild

Rayce Rudeen Foundation Contingency Award: Alex Bowman

Tezos A-Main Winner: Brad Sweet

Hercules Tires A-Main Hard Charger: Sheldon Haudenschild (+9)

Carquest Perseverance Award: Kraig Kinser