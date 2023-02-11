NEW GUTS & GLORY USAC MIDGET BOOK NOW ON SALE!

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (February 2, 2023)………Guts & Glory, The USAC National Midget Championship 1956-2022, the most comprehensive reference ever produced on the USAC National Midget Series, is now on sale!

The new 330-page hardcover book illustrates the key moments, stories and memories amassed over nearly the past seven decades in stunning images and words.

Guts & Glory is the definitive piece for any race fan’s collection, and is now available for sale online at https://usacgear.com/products/guts-glory-usac-national-midget-racing-from-1956-2022, www.sprintcarhof.com and at Fastrack Publishing.

Additionally, the book will be available for purchase at the official USAC merchandise trailer at every USAC National event throughout the 2023 season, starting on February 13 at Volusia Speedway Park in Florida.

The combined work of three veteran motorsports journalists, Bob Mays, Richie Murray and Patrick Sullivan, Guts & Glory covers the vivid history of the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship from its inception in 1956 through the end of the 2022 season.

From the early days of Shorty Templeman, Jimmy Davies and Bob Wente, through the glory years of Mel Kenyon, Sleepy Tripp, Rich Vogler and Jason Leffler to the reign of Buddy Kofoid, the mighty midgets have captured the imagination of fans both young and old.

Guts & Glory includes detailed season summaries in addition to more than 300 photos as seen through the lenses by of auto racing’s finest photographers, plus an array of statistics documenting the expansive scope of USAC National Midget racing.

PURCHASE DETAILS:

If paying by credit card, visit www.usacgear.com or call the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame toll free at 1-800-874-4488.

You can also order Guts & Glory now by check or cash through Fastrack Publishing for the price of $49.99, plus $12 shipping and handling. Nebraska residents should also include $3.50 for NE sales tax.

Send your check or money order to:

Fastrack Publishing

5220 North 10th St.

Lincoln, NE 68521