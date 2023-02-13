Williams Grove Opener Just One Month Away!

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway is just one month away from launching the 2023 racing season, coming up on Sunday afternoon, March 12 at 2 pm.

And given the mild winter to date, hopes are high that the season lidlifter can go off without a hitch.

On tap in the daylight opener presented by Hoosier Tire will be the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars and the wingless super sportsman.

The Williams Grove sprint cars will compete in a 25-lap, $5,500 to win main event.

For their part, the wingless sportsman will race for $1,000 to win in a 20-lap feature.

The show will be the first ever at the track for the sportsman running without a top wing.

Gates for the show will open at Noon with warm-ups slated for 1:30.

Adult general admission is $20 with youth ages 13 – 20 priced at just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always FREE at Williams Grove.

The first 2023 race under the lights at Williams Grove is then planned for just five days later, on Friday night, March 17.

On tap will be the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars as they invade for the circuit’s first show of the year in Central PA Outlaw Madness.

Last year, Williams Grove opened the season on March 18 when invader Justin Peck scored the sprint car win while Gregg Satterlee rode to victory in super late models.

View the complete 2023 Williams Grove Speedway schedule of events and keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.