Milton Hershey School Grows Relationship with World of Outlaws

CONCORD, NC (Feb. 28, 2023) – Presenting new and exciting initiatives, Milton Hershey School (MHS) will expand its involvement with the World of Outlaws in 2023.

The top-tier private school in Hershey, PA, is set to give its students more opportunities for hands-on experience with World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car teams, while initiating multiple activations throughout the year, including a campus visit and racetrack barbeque event.

“We are so excited to continue our partnership with World of Outlaws,” said Nadine Krempa, MHS Senior Director of Enrollment Management and Family Relations. “Part of what makes our school so unique is that we offer extraordinary education combined with real-world experiences so that qualifying children can pursue their passions. Whether it’s agricultural, computer, or health science—or automotive technology—our goal is to graduate students with a strong foundation of critical-thinking and fundamental life skills to be successful adults.”

“What better way to gain experience in the automotive technology field than to assist with real racing crews in the pit?” she added. “It’s the perfect blend of passion and hands-on learning so meaningful to a student’s bright future!”

Last year, four MHS students got to spend a race night with four Sprint Car teams during the National Open at Williams Grove Speedway with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. This season, at least four more students will get the same opportunity, starting at the May 13 race at Williams Grove.

“Our students took their jobs very seriously at last fall’s event,” Krempa said. “Their eyes were full of wonder and excitement. All four later mentioned that working and networking with the professional drivers and their crews was one of the highlights of their MHS experience because they got to apply what they learned in the classroom to the real world.”

In addition to providing student experiences at local racetracks, four World of Outlaws drivers will visit the MHS campus on May 11—including the school’s hometown World of Outlaws star, Brock Zearfoss. The drivers will participate in an automotive class and give students a tour of their cars and trailers. Later that week, when some of those students assist teams in the pit at Williams Grove Speedway, MHS will host a barbeque event for prospective students.

Fans also will see MHS at several World of Outlaws events throughout the country this year, educating fans and handing out Hershey’s fan-favorite chocolate and candies.

“We’re excited to continue our relationship with Milton Hershey School, which allows us to help educate fans about what the school has to offer and bring dirt racing to a new generation of young fans,” said World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter. “To thrive, dirt racing needs more than drivers. It needs new mechanics and new ideas. This collaboration is key to helping a new generation find a path into motorsports and to keep dirt racing healthy for years to come.”

Milton Hershey School is one of the world’s best private schools, where qualifying pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students live on campus and receive an exceptional education with top-tier classes and facilities—with all costs covered.

