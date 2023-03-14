Austin Torgerson Back in Victory Lane

PETERSEN MEDIA

Moving back into the seat of his Safety-Kleen backed no. 88 over the weekend, Austin Torgerson continued his strong start to the season as he charged from sixth to win on Friday night before recording a third place finish on Saturday night during a doubleheader weekend at Central AZ Raceway.

Friday night the action kicked off at Central AZ Raceway where the Medford, OR native put the field on notice early in the night as he powered his way from the ninth starting in heat race competition and recorded a second-place finish.

The stout run in his heat race moved him into the feature event where he took the green flag form the third row aboard the Safety-Kleen No. 88. When the green flag was displayed to the field, Torgerson quickly jumped into third position as he worked around the tight confines.

Moving into second on the eighth lap, Torgerson reeled in race leader Drake Edwards and patiently stalked him for eight circuits.

On the race’s 16th lap, Torgerson made his race winning move as he got around Edwards and stormed to the top spot. Out front, Torgerson never looked back as he went on to capture his third feature event of the season in what was just his seventh start.

Returning to action on Saturday night, Torgerson again had his work cut out for himself early in the evening as he lined up in the sixth starting position for heat race competition.

Just as he did on Friday night, Torgerson made do and had his elbows up in preliminary action. Working his way to the front, Torgerson’s charge to third locked him into the third row for the impending 20-lap feature event.

When the green flag was displayed to the field, Torgerson quickly moved into third as he chased after the lead duo of Drake Edwards and Brody Wake. Solidly in third, Torgerson was able to get to the two front runners, but he would be unable to get by either of them.

When the checkered flag dropped, Torgerson capped his weekend off with two podiums as he held on to third when the race was complete.

ON TAP: Austin Torgerson will be back to work this Saturday night at Adobe Mountain Raceway.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-8, Wins-3, Top 5’s-7, Top 10’s-7

STAY CONNECTED: Stay connected with Austin Torgerson by following Torgerson Racing on Facebook, and @TorgersonRacing on Twitter.