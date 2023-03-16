BAKERSFIELD USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET EVENT IS RAINED OUT

By Lance Jennings

MARCH 15, 2023… Constant rains, wet grounds, and more showers in the forecast at Bakersfield Speedway have forced officials to cancel Saturday’s USAC Western States Midget “season opener.”

According to the track’s social media, “For the second week in a row, the tremendous amount of rain we have received has created extremely saturated conditions on the track, in the entire pit area, and the walkways in the spectator areas. With a lot of race teams traveling long distances to the speedway for this event, we felt it was appropriate to make this decision now.”

The “mighty midgets” will now look to open their campaign on Saturday, March 25th at Antioch Speedway. The event will be the first appearance in series history at the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds. Thanks to the generous sponsorship from Ken Graunstadt and Graunstadt Enterprises, the March 25th and September 30th events at Antioch are guaranteed to pay $1,750-to-win, $1,000-for-2nd, $750-for-3rd, $625-for-4th, and $500-for-5th. For more event information, visit antiochspeedway.com.

The USAC Western States Midget Series thanks Competition Suspension Incorporated, Esslinger Engineering, Extreme Mufflers, FloRacing, Graunstadt Enterprises, Hoosier Racing Tire, Hot Head Competition Engine Heaters, Jordan Hanni Well Drilling, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Wireless 101, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

