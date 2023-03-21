OCRS takes on Thunderbird and Lawton this weekend

By John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (March 21, 2023) –

Friday Thunderbird Speedway will try again to get their 2023 season underway and the AmeriFlex OCRS Sprinters, racing for the third time this season, will headline the program.

Saturday racing heads west to Lawton Speedway for the first of three shows slated for 2023. Last season two of three shows were run and Tanner Conn, who won the season opener at Red Dirt Raceway, captured the first show with Steven Shebester picking up the second one. The third scheduled show was rained out.

After two shows Johnny Kent holds the early points lead by 12 points over veteran Danny Wood. Joe Bob Lee sits 20 points back in third and one point ahead of Terry Easum. 2022 points runner-up Rees Moran rounds out the top five trailing Easum by 5 points.

What you need to know……….

Where: Thunderbird Speedway, Muskogee, Oklahoma

When: Friday, March 24

Pits open: 5 p.m.

Driver Sign-In: 5-6 p.m.

Drivers Meeting: 6:15 p.m.

Hot Laps: 7 p.m.

Racing Starts: 8 p.m.

Race Info: A-Feature pays $1,500-to-win, $300-to-start. Pill Draw: $20. MUST run AmeriFlex sticker to be paid.

Mufflers: Open headers

Track Website: www.ThunderbirdSpeedwayOK.com

Where: Lawton Speedway, Lawton, Oklahoma

When: Saturday, March 25

Pits open: 5 p.m.

Driver Sign-In: 5-6 p.m.

Drivers Meeting: 6:15 p.m.

Hot Laps: 7 p.m.

Racing Starts: 7:30 p.m.

Race Info: A-Feature pays $1,500-to-win, $300-to-start. Pill Draw: $20. MUST run AmeriFlex sticker to be paid.

Mufflers: MANDATORY

Track Website: www.LawtonSpeedway.com

2023 Winners

03/11 – Red Dirt Raceway, Tanner Conn.

03/18 – Tulsa Speedway, Fred Mattox.

2023 Top Ten: 1. Johnny Kent 220; 2. Danny Wood 208; 3. Joe Bob Lee 188; 4. Terry Easum 187; 5. Rees Moran 182; 6. Fred Mattox, Bradley Frezard 169; 8. Landon Thompson 166; 9. Alex DeCamp 160; 10. Ryker Pace 157.