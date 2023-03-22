Cold, wet weather postpones Attica Raceway Park 2023 opener again

ATTICA, Ohio – For the second week in a row, late week rain and cold temperatures has postponed the 2023 season opener for Attica Raceway Park. Both the Friday, March 24 and the Saturday, March 25 rain date have been cancelled.

Attica Raceway Park will try again Friday, March 31 for Construction Equipment and Supply, Underground Utilities Inc., Advanced Drainage Systems Night featuring the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints, Dirt Nerds Podcast/Propane.com UMP Late Models and the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints. There is no rain date.