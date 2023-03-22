Jackson Motorplex Showcasing 45th Annual AGCO Jackson Nationals Aug. 17-19

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (March 22, 2023) – A World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series crown jewel event returns to Jackson Motorplex this summer.

The 45th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals will be held Aug. 17-19 with the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series joining as the support class the first two nights before the Upper Midwest Renegades Sprint Car Series visits during the event finale.

The three-day spectacle welcomes the more than a dozen full-time competitors on ‘The Greatest Show on Dirt’ along with most of the premier winged sprint car drivers in the country.

The event has been led by Pennsylvania native Logan Schuchart in recent years as he captured back-to-back finales in 2020 and 2021. He used a last-lap pass to score a preliminary night victory during the AGCO Jackson Nationals last year before Carson Macedo won the finale.

Macedo and Schuchart have been joined by four-time and defending World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet (2017 and 2019) and 10-time Outlaws titlist Donny Schatz (2018) as event champions since the event shifted to World of Outlaws sanctioning.

Since that change a half-dozen years ago, AGCO Jackson Nationals preliminary night wins have been earned by Kerry Madsen (once in 2017 and twice in 2021); Jason Johnson (twice in 2018); Schuchart (2020 and 2022); Sweet (2019 and 2020); Macedo (2019); and Ian Madsen (2017).

Other standalone World of Outlaws feature winners at the track include Daryn Pittman (2005 and 2016), Joey Saldana (2014), Schatz (2013), Steve Kinser (1988, 2004 and 2010), Sammy Swindell (1988) and Bobby Davis Jr. (1987).

The most recent event winners along with a talented contingent of competitors will invade the dirt oval for the three nights this summer. The event will also showcase a number of activities for the spectators to enjoy throughout the weekend. More details will be released closer to the event.

Advance race tickets and camping sites can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

