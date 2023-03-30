March 31 Williams Grove Opener Will Be Sprints Only

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – After speaking with drivers and other representatives from the 358 modified ranks, Williams Grove Speedway has made the decision to drop the modifieds from the Friday, March 31 racing program.

This means the 2023 season opener presented by Hoosier will be a 410 sprints only racing program, getting underway at 7:30 tomorrow evening!

And as a bonus for the sprint cars, Williams Grove has increased the total purse for the 25-lap opener to a cool $23,500.

The winner will now receive $7,000 to be Opening Day Champion.

Gates for the 2023 season lidlifter featuring the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars will open at 5:30.

Teams competing in the March 31 opener are reminded that both the old H Series and/or new D Series tire compounds are permitted for use on both the left and right rears.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.