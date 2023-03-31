March 31 Racing Falls To Rain At Williams Grove

From Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Rains in the afternoon that are expected to last into the evening have again caused Williams Grove Speedway officials to cancel the slated season opener planned for tonight, March 31.

This will move the 2023 season lidlifter presented by Hoosier to next Friday, April 7, when the 410 sprints will be joined by the 358 sprints in action on Kids Easter Night.

The first 100 youth ages 12 and under passing through the frontstretch gate will get a free chocolate Easter Rabbit courtesy of Hoseheads.com.

The 410 sprints will compete in the first Yellow Breeches 500 race of the season on April 7, paying $500 to start and $5,000 to win.

As a reminder, as previously stated in the Williams Grove rules, the April 7 Yellow Breeches race at Williams Grove Speedway will find only the new Hoosier D Series (D12A) compound left rear tires and D15A and Medium right rear tires permitted for use. These tires will be mandated on April 7 due to the race format including time trials in warm ups.

The new D Series (D12A) left rear compound and D15A and Medium right rear tires will also be mandated for the April 21 Tommy Hinnershitz Classic, again due to a time trial format.

Races on both April 14 and 28 will find both the old H Series and/or new D Series tire compounds permitted for use on both the left and right rears.

Beginning May 5 and through the balance of the season, only the new Hoosier D Series compounds will be permitted.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.