Requirements and date change for AmeriFlex Challenge

By John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (April 3, 2023) – Requirements to race in OCRS AmeriFlex Challenge VIII have changed as well as the date of the race according to information just released by series owners Kerry Gorby and Terry Mattox.

Previously it was announced that you had to race the first nine events on the 2023 OCRS schedule to compete in the May 27 AmeriFlex Challenge at Salina Highbanks Speedway. Now that requirement has changed.

The AmeriFlex Challenge has been moved to September 30 at Salina and you only need to enter 9 of the 21 events leading up to that date to be eligible.

Three shows have already been run this season with 18 remaining prior to September 30.

The AmeriFlex Challenge will pay $3,000-to-win and $1,000-to-start. The original May 27 date will still be run as a standard OCRS event paying $1,500-to-win and $300-to-start.

2023 Winners

03/11 – Red Dirt Raceway, Tanner Conn.

03/18 – Tulsa Speedway, Fred Mattox.

04/01 – Enid Speedway, Zach Blurton

2023 Top Ten: 1. Johnny Kent 329; 2. Danny Wood 306; 3. Joe Bob Lee 292; 4. Terry Easum 287; 5. Zach Chappell, 254; 6. Sheldon Barksdale, Bradley Fezard 253; 8. Ryker Pace 248; 9. Alex DeCamp 246; 10. Fred Mattox 245.

About the AmeriFlex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based AmeriFlex / Oil Capital Racing Series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the AmeriFlex / OCRS series is all about.

Website: www.ocrsracing.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/oil.series

About AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories –

Located in Tulsa OK, AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories is a family owned and operated company. From food grade hose to hoses for the petroleum industry, AmeriFlex will strive to fill your needs. AmeriFlex can build a hose to your specifications or we will assist you in creating what you have designed while you wait. AmeriFlex has several hard to find items that some vendors can’t get or find. Product can be shipped quickly and efficiently. If we do not have what you are looking for, we will direct you on where to find it. Give us a try, after all…………..

AmeriFlex Has The Stuff That Keeps You Going!

Website: www.AmeriFlexHose.com

AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Contingency Sponsors

AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories, Hoosier Racing Tires, Smileys Racing Products, Schoenfeld, Brodix, Lucas Oil, RacinDirt.TV, Schure Built Suspension, Lightning Wings & Powder Coating, Smith Titanium, MyRacePass.