Huset’s Speedway Welcomes Respected Contingency Sponsors for Upcoming Season

BRANDON, S.D. (April 10, 2023) – Huset’s Speedway officials are pleased to announce a myriad of marketing partners for the 2023 season.

The dirt oval would like to welcome Cressman Sanitation as the sponsor of the 410ci winged sprint car division, which will be named the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars. Wyffels Hybrids and Nordstrom’s Automotive both return as sponsors for the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks.

Contingency sponsors include: the Jay Egge Automatic Caution Flag; the IT Outlet Green Flag; the VP Racing Fuels Checkered Flag; the Sea Foam Victory Lane; the TEC Equipment Pit Area; the Royal River Casino Redraw; the Pizza Ranch Kid’s Club; the IBEW Restart Cone; the IBEW Rookie of the Year Contender; the I-29 RV SuperCenter Campground; and the Pfeifer Implement Work Area.

Additionally, GLō Hotel Best Western is the Official Hotel of Huset’s Speedway and Growmark is the Official Lubricant of Huset’s Speedway.

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars sponsors include: the Nordica Warehouses Quick Time Award; heat races sponsored by TJ Forged, KND Safety, Smith TI and Maxim Chassis; the Gunderson Racing Inc., Hard Charger Award; and the Saldana Racing Products Clean Sweep Award.

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series sponsors include: heat races sponsored by Gunderson Racing Inc., Saldana Racing Products, Vahlco Wheels and Maxim Chassis; and the HRP Hard Charger Award.

The Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks heat races are sponsored by Fastenal, Midwest Oil/VP Fuel and Performance One.

Also of significance, the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars main events will show an increase in the payout with the feature winner earning $5,000, second place scoring $4,000 and third place capturing $3,000 during standard shows this season.

The season opener is slated for May 14 with the running of the Mother’s Day Opener presented by NW Tire. All three premier Huset’s Speedway divisions will be in action.

Event tickets for the 2023 season can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

