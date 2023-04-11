Kent leads OCRS field to Longdale on Saturday

By John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (April 10, 2023) – After a weekend off the AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories Oil Capital Racing Series Sprint Cars are back on track this weekend with a visit to Longdale Speedway.

It has been seven years since Longdale has hosted the OCRS and a couple of OCRS regulars will remember it well. Three-time champion Zach Chappell won the last time OCRS visited there in 2016. Whit Gastineau won n 2014 and followed that up with another victory in 2015.

The track has been mostly idle in recent seasons but OCRS co-owner Terry Mattox will host some special events there this season starting with Saturday’s OCRS event.

Johnny Kent currently leads the points chase after three events with veteran Danny Wood just 23 points behind in second. Kent has logged three top 5 finishes enabling him to lock down the top spot. 2021 champion Joe Bob Lee sits in third followed by Terry Easum and Chappell in fifth.

What you need to know……….

Where: Longdale Speedway, Longdale, Oklahoma

When: Saturday, April 15

Pits open: 4 p.m.

Driver Sign-In: 5-6 p.m.

Drivers Meeting: 6:15 p.m.

Engine Heat: 6:45 p.m. on track

Hot Laps: 7 p.m.

Racing Starts: 7:30 p.m.

Race Info: A-Feature pays $1,500-to-win, $300-to-start. Pill Draw: $20. MUST run AmeriFlex sticker to be paid.

2023 Winners

03/11 – Red Dirt Raceway, Tanner Conn.

03/18 – Tulsa Speedway, Fred Mattox.

04/01 – Enid Speedway, Zach Blurton

2023 Top Ten: 1. Johnny Kent 329; 2. Danny Wood 306; 3. Joe Bob Lee 292; 4. Terry Easum 287; 5. Zach Chappell, 254; 6. Sheldon Barksdale, Bradley Fezard 253; 8. Ryker Pace 248; 9. Alex DeCamp 246; 10. Fred Mattox 245.

About the AmeriFlex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based AmeriFlex / Oil Capital Racing Series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the AmeriFlex / OCRS series is all about.

Website: www.ocrsracing.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/oil.series

About AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories –

Located in Tulsa OK, AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories is a family owned and operated company. From food grade hose to hoses for the petroleum industry, AmeriFlex will strive to fill your needs. AmeriFlex can build a hose to your specifications or we will assist you in creating what you have designed while you wait. AmeriFlex has several hard to find items that some vendors can’t get or find. Product can be shipped quickly and efficiently. If we do not have what you are looking for, we will direct you on where to find it. Give us a try, after all…………..AmeriFlex Has The Stuff That Keeps You Going!

Website: www.AmeriFlexHose.com

AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Contingency Sponsors

AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories, Hoosier Racing Tires, Smileys Racing Products, Schoenfeld, Brodix, Lucas Oil, RacinDirt.TV, Schure Built Suspension, Lightning Wings & Powder Coating, Smith Titanium, MyRacePass.