Atomic Open Wheel Spectacular Rained Out

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (April 21, 2022) — Atomic Speedway officials announced Friday that the Atomic Open Wheel Spectacular scheduled for Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Atomic Speedway featuring the Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association, Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series, and Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series will not take place due to inclement weather. Atomic officials plan on working with OVSCA and BOSS to reschedule their events.

Next Saturday Atomic hosts one of the biggest 305 sprint car races in the area featuring the stars of the Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Series, Indiana RaceSaver Series, and Allegheny Sprint tour.