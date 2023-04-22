Shane Smith Wins Northwest Focus Midget Feature at Wenatchee Valley Super Oval

WENATCHEE, Wa. (April 21, 2023) — Shane Smith won the Northwest Focus Midget Car Series feature Friday night at the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval. Tyler West, Mike Roberts, Alex Peck, and Deanne Sahwley rounded out the top five.

Northwest Focus Midget Car Series

Wenatchee Valley Super Oval

Wenatchee, Washington

Friday, April 21, 2023

A Main (25 Laps)

1. 17M-Shane Smith[5]

2. 77-Tyler West[1]

3. 2-Mike Roberts[4]

4. 7S-Alex Peck[6]

5. 27-Deanne Sahwley[8]

6. 86M-Marty Munce[2]

7. 12-Jason Thomas[7]

8. 36C-Robert Clark[10]

9. 15-Keegan Creager[9]

10. 24E-Nick Evans[11]

11. 21C-Dale Creager[12]

12. 3B-Brian Hayes[13]

13. 16-Duane Swanson[3]