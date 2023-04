From John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (April 27, 2023) — Soaked grounds from Thursday night rain has forced cancellation of Friday’s AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories OCRS Sprint Car event at Tulsa Speedway.

A make-up date is expected to be set for later in the season. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

The next OCRS event is Saturday at Caney Valley Speedway.