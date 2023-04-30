DOMINIC SCELZI WINS CONTRA COSTA COUNTY CLASH NARC SPRINT CAR THRILLER

By Ben Deatherage

(4/29/23 ) Antioch, CA … The NARC 410 Sprint Series returned to Antioch Speedway for the first time since 2017 and dished up a thrilling show. Dominic Scelzi managed to hold off a hard-charging Corey Day to procure his first win of 2023 with the series. It would be the 20th career triumph for the driver of the Scelzi Enterprises/Red Rose Transportation/Whipple Superchargers #41 Kistler/Maxim.

“I’m amazed!” said an excited Scelzi. “I felt like I was setting a decent pace running high out of turn four with the lapped car running on the bottom was the place to be. This track was phenomenal and what we race car drivers dream of, and they nailed the surface tonight; you can’t ask for any better.”

Joey Ancona paced the opening laps aboard his Dryco Construction/Swindell Speed Lab/Melrose Powder Coating #88A Rider/Maxim and set a torrid pace for the 20-car field. He was the class of the field until he spun while leading on lap nine. He managed to save the car but would lose the pacesetter position to Scelzi, who was anxious to take advantage of the opportunity.

A breathtaking battle developed in the late stages as Scelzi tried to hold off the continued challenges of second row starter Day. The 17-year-old driver obtained the coveted position in the Jason Meyers-owned Meyers Constructors/Four C’s Construction/Autry Plumbing #14 Kistler/KPC with about mile to go. However, it was a short-lived stint as Scelzi stole it right back on the following circuit.

The stage was set for one last sprint to the checkered when the caution flag appeared on lap 26. However, Scelzi proceeded to master the restart and hold off Day to become the third different winner in four races. It was the first time the two-time defending series champ has won at Antioch Speedway and his first NARC victory since May 26th, 2022.

Day finished a respectable second, just .352 seconds behind the winner. Joey Ancona rebounded from his earlier mishap to score his first ever NARC podium finish. The balance of the top five finishing order would consist of Colby Copeland, in the Larry Antaya fielded Fire Protection Management of the Bay Area/Northstar Concrete Pumping/#16A Helix in fourth and finishing fifth was the NOS Energy Drink/Keith Day Trucking #22 Rider/KPC of Ryan Bernal, racing for owner Keith Day.

The balance of the top ten featured ARP fast qualifier Justin Sanders, Williams Roofing Hardcharger Chase Johnson, Bud Kaeding, Shane Golobic and Justyn Cox.

FLORACING.COM FEATURE EVENT (30 laps): 1. 41-Dominic Scelzi[2]; 2. 14-Corey Day[4]; 3. 88A-Joey Ancona[1]; 4. 16A-Colby Copeland[3]; 5. 22-Ryan Bernal[9]; 6. 2X-Justin Sanders[5]; 7. 24-Chase Johnson[13]; 8. 69-Bud Kaeding[11]; 9. 17W-Shane Golobic[10]; 10. 42X-Justyn Cox[8]; 11. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[6]; 12. 92-Andy Forsberg[14]; 13. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr[19]; 14. 26-Billy Aton[12]; 15. 4-Burt Foland Jr[16]; 16. 12J-John Clark[17]; 17. 75-Bill Smith[18]; 18. 2K-Kaleb Montgomery[7]

WILLIAMS ROOFING HARD CHARGER: Chase Johnson – 13th to 7th

METTEC TITANIUM LAP LEADERS: Joey Ancona 1-9, Dominic Scelzi 10-24, 26-30, Corey Day 25

ARP FAST QUALIFIER (20 CARS): Justin Sanders, 11.977

BMRS HEAT ONE (10 Laps): 1. 88A-Joey Ancona[2]; 2. 2K-Kaleb Montgomery[1]; 3. 2X-Justin Sanders[4]; 4. 69-Bud Kaeding[3]; 5. 75-Bill Smith[7]; 6. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr. [5]; 7. 115-Nick Parker[6]

KIMO’S TROPICAL CAR SHOW HEAT TWO (10 Laps): 1. 41-Dominic Scelzi[1]; 2. 42X-Justyn Cox[2]; 3. 17W-Shane Golobic[3]; 4. 26-Billy Aton[5]; 5. 14-Corey Day[4]; 6. 4-Burt Foland Jr. [6]

BEACON WEALTH STRATEGIES-RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL HEAT THREE (10 Laps): 1. 16A-Colby Copeland[1]; 2. 22-Ryan Bernal[2]; 3. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[4]; 4. 24-Chase Johnson[5]; 5. 92-Andy Forsberg[3]; 6. 12J-John Clark[6]

SUNNY VALLEY BACON TROPHY DASH (6 Laps): 1. 88A-Joey Ancona[1]; 2. 41-Dominic Scelzi[3]; 3. 16A-Colby Copeland[2]; 4. 14-Corey Day[5]; 5. 2X-Justin Sanders[6]; 6. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[4]