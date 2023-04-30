Wyatt Burks Begins 2023 Victorious at I-70 Motorsports Park with POWRi WAR/MWRA

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (4/29/23) Wyatt Burks would kick-start the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League seasonal campaign by pocketing the I-70 Motorsports Park Open Wheel Classic feature event outstandingly in a caution-free speed-fest.

Early on-track accomplishments, running in conjunction with the Midwest Wingless Racing Association, with twenty-three entries would witness Jack Wagner clock fast-time in hot laps with a 16.430-second lap as Zach Daum, Wesley Smith, and Kory Schudy would each notch heat racing victories.

Battling on the initial green flag start would find Zach Daum combat front-row companion Jack Wagner into the first pair of corners with Wagner gaining the early race lead as Wyatt Burks, Wesley Smith, Riley Kreisel, and Eddie Tafoya Jr attempted to run down the speedy leader.

Sliding into the lead on the opening lap from starting fourth, Wyatt Burks would hold off all the late-stage battles for the top spot to clinch the opening night victory while earning his tenth career feature win within POWRi WAR racing. Leading the first pair of corners, Jack Wagner would finish in the runner-up positioning after gaining on the lead with Wesley Smith clinching the final podium placement in the event.

“I really wanted these boxing gloves, I’ve been training boxing in the winter. I might have actually broken my finger about halfway through when something kicked up,” said a celebratory Wyatt Burks in the I-70 Motorsports Park Victory Lane. Adding, “I felt like I got thru lap traffic really well and never really felt any pressure for the front.”

Maintaining a solid showing all night, Riley Kreisel would wheel his way to way to finish fourth as Xavier Doney rounded out the top-five finishers in the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League feature event at I-70 Motorsports Park for the Open Wheel Classic running in conjunction with the Midwest Wingless Racing Association.

POWRi WAR Sprint League | I-70 Motorsports Park | 4/29/23:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quick Hot-Lap Time: 77-Jack Wagner(16.430)

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race 1 Winner: 5D-Zach Daum

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 44-Wesley Smith

Schure Built Suspensions Heat Race 3 Winner: 28-Kory Schudy

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 5D-Zach Daum

Super Clean Hard Charger: 26-Zach Clark(+9)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 11W-Wyatt Burks

Toyota Racing Development A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 11W-Wyatt Burks[4]; 2. 77-Jack Wagner[2]; 3. 44-Wesley Smith[6]; 4. 91-Riley Kreisel[9]; 5. 74-Xavier Doney[8]; 6. 73-Samuel Wagner[7]; 7. 51T-Eddie Tafoya Jr[10]; 8. 65-Chris Parkinson[5]; 9. 5D-Zach Daum[1]; 10. 2-Kyle Lewis[12]; 11. 26-Zachary Clark[20]; 12. 67-Jonathan Hughes[15]; 13. 41-Brad Wyatt[17]; 14. 21M-Michael Moore[16]; 15. 88-Chad Tye[13]; 16. 93-Buddy Parker[19]; 17. 38-Kevin Frisbie[21]; 18. (DNF) 27-Justin Johnson[22]; 19. (DNF) 28-Kory Schudy[3]; 20. (DNF) 65W-Chad Winfrey[14]; 21. (DNF) 4-Braydon Cromwell[11]; 22. (DNF) 9X-Chad Goff[23]; 23. (DNS) 15E-Dakota Earls; 24. (DNS) 9-Cody Baker.

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 5D-Zach Daum[4]; 2. 73-Samuel Wagner[3]; 3. 77-Jack Wagner[7]; 4. 51T-Eddie Tafoya Jr[6]; 5. 41-Brad Wyatt[2]; 6. 88-Chad Tye[8]; 7. 26-Zachary Clark[1]; 8. 38-Kevin Frisbie[5].

Auto Meter Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 44-Wesley Smith[1]; 2. 91-Riley Kreisel[2]; 3. 11W-Wyatt Burks[6]; 4. 2-Kyle Lewis[4]; 5. 21M-Michael Moore[3]; 6. 67-Jonathan Hughes[7]; 7. 93-Buddy Parker[8]; 8. 27-Justin Johnson[5].

Schure Built Suspensions Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Kory Schudy[2]; 2. 74-Xavier Doney[3]; 3. 65-Chris Parkinson[6]; 4. 65W-Chad Winfrey[1]; 5. 4-Braydon Cromwell[7]; 6. 15E-Dakota Earls[5]; 7. (DNS) 9-Cody Baker.

Next up the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League will see action at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex for the Mid-State Nationals on Friday, May 5th followed by the annual trip to Lucas Oil Showdown on Saturday, May 6th for the twelfth running of the Open Wheel Showdown.

