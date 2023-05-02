Dominic Scelzi Garners First NARC Series Victory of Season in Return to Antioch

Inside Line Promotions

ANTIOCH, Calif. (May 1, 2023) – Dominic Scelzi drove to his 20th career NARC 410 Sprint Car Series feature triumph last Saturday during the Contra Costa County Clash at Antioch Speedway.

The win was Scelzi’s second straight this season and his first of the year with the NARC Series as well as his first ever at the track.

“Getting win No. 20 means a lot and to add another track to our win list is great,” he said. “It was a really good night from start to finish for our team.”

Scelzi qualified fifth quickest to kick off the competition at the dirt oval, which was hosting its first NARC Series race since 2017.

“We hadn’t been there in ages,” he said. “They reshaped the track and cut the berm down and made a lot of improvements. We went out really late in qualifying. The track was tapering off a little bit. It didn’t fall off crazy, but I think it would have helped to go out early so I was happy being fifth quick.”

Scelzi won his heat race from the pole position before he finished second in the dash.

“We won our heat race and ran really well,” he said. “In the dash I fell to fifth on the first corner with how things shuffled, but drove up to second. Right there I felt we had a good shot at this thing. We just needed to make sure we were tight enough to have grip off the corners.”

Scelzi lined up on the outside of the front row in the 30-lap feature.

“We went green and I was more or less searching around the track, figuring out where I was working the best,” he said. “About 10 laps in the leader missed the bottom and half spun, which gave us the lead. I was running the diamond line in turns one and two and pounding the fence in turns three and four. I felt we got through traffic really well until Lap 20 or so. We got to some of the faster cars and they were harder to lap. I got hung out behind a lapped car and that allowed Corey (Day) to close in. He got by me and led a lap with about five laps to go. On the next lap I slid him and took his bottom lane away. I got back to the fence and the next lap the yellow came out. I liked to see that because it gave me open track. I knew I needed to move down in turns one and two and I kept ripping the fence in turns three and four. I was able to skate away and get the win.”

Scelzi’s victory was his first with the NARC Series since May 26 of last year. His 20 NARC Series wins ranks seventh all time – only eight wins out of the top five.

Scelzi plans to return to action this Friday and Saturday at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, Calif. The opening night is a weekly show with Saturday’s program featuring a NARC Series race during the 11th annual David Tarter Memorial.

QUICK RESULTS –

April 29 – Antioch Speedway in Antioch, Calif. – Qualifying: 5; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 2 (3); Feature: 1 (2).

SEASON STATS –

8 races, 2 wins, 6 top fives, 7 top 10s, 7 top 15s, 8 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, Calif., for the 11 th annual David Tarter Memorial with the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series

