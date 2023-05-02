Placerville Speedway to pay $3,850-to-win on Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Russell Motorsport Inc. has announced that this Saturday’s Thompson’s Winged 360 Sprint Car event has become even more lucrative as we honor our fallen friend CJ Humphreys.

Thanks to Thompson’s Family of Dealerships, Absolute Auto Glass and Motherlode Rock N Ready Mix, the winner of the Winged 360 Sprint Car main event at Placerville Speedway will walk away with a stout $3,850-to-win. The runner up in the feature will go home with $1,500; followed by the standard weekly payout down the line.

Sierra Foothills Wine Services has also upped the ante for the fast time award by adding an extra $500 to the pot. With $100 already from ADCO Driveline and $200 from Workforce Fitness Solutions, the overall fast qualifier will now claim $850 cash.

Workforce Fitness Solutions has also donated $85 to each Winged Sprint Car heat race winner on Saturday.

The evening of racing is billed as “First Responders Night” and will also be our way of remembering CJ Humphreys, who we lost back in February. A memorial lap and more will be conducted during opening ceremonies on Saturday with several family members in attendance. The long-time Rescue, CA resident ranks fifth in all-time Winged 360 Sprint Car victories at Placerville Speedway, having netted 25 career triumphs.

Along with the Thompson’s Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, we’re also thrilled to present the USAC Western States Midgets, BCRA Wingless Lightning Sprints and Mini Trucks.

Adult tickets on Saturday May 6th cost $20, while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $18. Kids 6-11 cost $7 and those five and under are free. Purchase tickets online at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/ppr-2023 or at the gate on race day. All first responders with ID receive admission for $18 in the grandstands at the gate.

Grandstand seating is general admission this Saturday night, except for the reserved seats marked for season ticket holders. Pit passes can be purchased at the pit gate or on Pit Pay to take advantage of the expanded seating area on the hill.

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 3pm. Happy Hour is offered when the gates open until 6pm in the grandstands featuring live music along with discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. The pit meeting will be held at 4:30pm with cars on track at 5:15. Hot laps, ADCO Driveline qualifying and racing will follow.

For those who can’t make it to the track, CaliDirt.TV will provide live flag-to-flag coverage of every Placerville Speedway point race this season. The live streaming service also includes each event with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour in 2023. Fans can purchase through a monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com