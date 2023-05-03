Huset’s Speedway Welcomes MyRacePass as Associate Sponsor for Silver Dollar Nationals

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (May 2, 2023) – Huset’s Speedway officials are excited to add MyRacePass as an associate sponsor for the famed Silver Dollar Nationals.

This year marks the first season that the high-banked oval will host the marquee late model event, which runs July 19-22.

“There is a ton of history with MyRacePass and its founders with Sioux Falls, S.D., and Huset’s Speedway,” said Josh Holt, who is a co-owner and co-founder of MyRacePass. “Sioux Falls is where we founded MyRacePass and the first track I ever attended was Huset’s Speedway at the age of 6-months-old. I even raced a sprint car there many years and tried knocking down the concrete in just about every corner.

“Since COVID-19, MyRacePass has become a remote-working company with teammates in nearly 10 different states and it’s crucial we all get together at times throughout the year other than just the P.R.I. show in Indy. We started a tradition a few years back at I-80 Speedway for a ‘July Christmas Party’ for the entire team. We have a great relationship with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and Huset’s Speedway, and I’ve known Doug Johnson since I was 14-years-old or so. When he called with the opportunity I jumped on it. We are all looking forward to continuing our summer Christmas party tradition and supporting the Silver Dollar Nationals.”

The event opener showcases the Tri-State Late Models, Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and IMCA Stock Cars. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will be the headliner for the final three nights of the Silver Dollar Nationals, which wraps up with a $53,000-to-win main event.

Other classes competing during the event include the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks on July 20 and July 21 and the Malvern Bank Super Late Model Racing Series on July 21 and July 22.

Event tickets for the Silver Dollar Nationals can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

