Kyle Larson victorious with Tezos All Stars at Atomic Speedway for $10,000

By Tyler Altmeyer

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (May 4, 2023) – In just his third sprint car start of 2023, “Yung Money” Kyle Larson is victorious with the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1, doing so in Atomic Speedway’s “The Night The Stars Come Out” which also featured the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.

Taking command just before the midpoint of the 30-lap program and never looking back, the Elk Grove, California, native, now a 28-time winner with “America’s Series,” earned a $10,000 payday for his efforts, forced to outduel two-time and reigning All Star champion, Tyler Courtney. Impressive enough, Kyle Larson is officially perfect in All Star attempts at the Chillicothe, Ohio, oval; two victories in two starts.

Larson, aboard his Folkens Brothers Trucking/Finley Farms No. 57 sprint car, took control officially on lap 13, sliding “Sunshine” and cutting the corner between turns one and two. The pair raced even at the flagstand just before Larson made his winning move; Courtney was stalled behind a slower lapped car which allowed Larson to close.

A caution on the final circuit would create some slight drama for the former NASCAR Cup Series champion, but the one lap dash proved to be no contest.

Tyler Courtney held on to finish second, followed by St. Helena, California’s Rico Abreu, “The Law Firm” Parker Price-Miller, and third-starting Cale Thomas.

“This win means a lot. I love coming to Atomic Speedway. It’s a great track and it’s always elbows up,” Kyle Larson noted. “Our car was really good for the feature. With a guy like Tyler Courtney starting up front, you have to be aggressive. I was trying to be patient and I felt like we were pretty even. I was fortunate to get a run and clear him. Cautions fell my way but I was still forced to throw some bombs in traffic. Just a great effort by everyone involved.”

Tyler Courtney led the first 12 laps before surrendering the lead to Larson.

“I just got caught,” Courtney said. “One mistake and a guy like Kyle Larson is going to capitalize. But, we’re still second. We’ve had great cars all year long. Hopefully now we can build some momentum and keep this rhythm going.”

ON DECK:

Atomic Speedway kicked-off an action-packed May agenda for the All Star Circuit of Champions that will feature nine additional events across Illinois, Wisconsin, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The Series will return to action at Jacksonville Speedway in Jacksonville, Illinois, on Friday, May 12.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. Find subscription here: https://flosports.link/3XJOg5Z

Contingency Awards/Results: Atomic Speedway | May 4, 2023:

The Night The Stars Come Out | $10,000-to-win

Kistler Racing Products Pill Draw | Entries: 42

Macri Concrete Hot Laps: Zeb Wise | 11.335

Hercules Tires Fast Qualifier: Kyle Larson | 11.040

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #1 Winner: Skylar Gee

Competition Suspension Inc Heat #2 Winner: Hunter Schuerenberg

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #3 Winner: Cale Thomas

Kistler Racing Products Heat #4 Winner: Tyler Courtney

Mobil 1 Heat #5 Winner: Tim Shaffer

Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts Dash Winner: Tyler Courtney

Classic Ink USA Screenprinting and Embroidery B-Main Winner: JJ Hickle

Rayce Rudeen Foundation Contingency Award: Sam Hafertepe, Jr.

Tezos A-Main Winner: Kyle Larson

Tezos A-Main Hard Charger: Lance Dewease (+14)

Carquest Perseverance Award: Danny Smith

Qualifying

Group (A)

26-Zeb Wise, 11.177; 2. 99-Skylar Gee, 11.418; 3. 19P-Sean Rayhall, 11.580; 4. 5-Ryan Timms, 11.604; 5. 3J-Dusty Zomer, 11.711; 6. 70-Scotty Thiel, 11.766; 7. 28M-Conner Morrell, 11.786; 8. 2-Ricky Peterson, 11.924; 9. 59-Bryan Nuckles, 11.933

Group (B)

24-Rico Abreu, 11.114; 2. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 11.246; 3. 22C-Cole Duncan, 11.346; 4. 69K-Lance Dewease, 11.505; 5. 5T-Travis Philo, 11.531; 6. 27-Emerson Axsom, 11.594; 7. 83X-Nate Reeser, 11.660; 8. 15k-Creed Kemenah, 11.946; 9. 11N-Harli White, 11.967

Group (C)

33W-Cap Henry, 11.355; 2. 91-Cale Thomas, 11.367; 3. A79-Brandon Wimmer, 11.560; 4. 5J-Jake Hesson, 11.564; 5. 52-Blake Hahn, 11.644; 6. 55B-Jake Swanson, 11.849; 7. 23-Zeth Sabo, 11.882; 8. 4U-Josh Davis, 12.102

Group (D)

57-Kyle Larson, 11.041; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 11.144; 3. 19M-Brent Marks, 11.259; 4. 29M-Cole Macedo, 11.464; 5. 97-JJ Hickle, 11.567; 6. 78-Justin Clark, 11.749; 7. 88C-Chad Miller, 12.441; 8. 16TH-Kevin Newton, 12.552

Group (E)

29-Parker Price Miller, 11.186; 2. 45-Tim Shaffer, 11.270; 3. 4-Chris Windom, 11.409; 4. 101-Kraig Kinser, 11.496; 5. 4S-Danny Smith, 11.718; 6. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr., 11.801; 7. W20-Greg Wilson, 12.046; 8. 1B-Keith Baxter, 12.556

Heat 1 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

99-Skylar Gee [1]; 2. 19P-Sean Rayhall [2]; 3. 26-Zeb Wise [4]; 4. 5-Ryan Timms [3]; 5. 2-Ricky Peterson [8]; 6. 3J-Dusty Zomer [5]; 7. 28M-Conner Morrell [7]; 8. 59-Bryan Nuckles [9]; 9. 70-Scotty Thiel [6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

55-Hunter Schuerenberg [1]; 2. 24-Rico Abreu [4]; 3. 22C-Cole Duncan [2]; 4. 5T-Travis Philo [5]; 5. 69K-Lance Dewease [3]; 6. 27-Emerson Axsom [6]; 7. 15k-Creed Kemenah [8]; 8. 83X-Nate Reeser [7]; 9. 11N-Harli White [9]

Heat 3 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

91-Cale Thomas [1]; 2. A79-Brandon Wimmer [2]; 3. 33W-Cap Henry [4]; 4. 5J-Jake Hesson [3]; 5. 55B-Jake Swanson [6]; 6. 52-Blake Hahn [5]; 7. 23-Zeth Sabo [7]; 8. 4U-Josh Davis [8]

Heat 4 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

7BC-Tyler Courtney [1]; 2. 19M-Brent Marks [2]; 3. 29M-Cole Macedo [3]; 4. 57-Kyle Larson [4]; 5. 97-JJ Hickle [5]; 6. 78-Justin Clark [6]; 7. 88C-Chad Miller [7]; 8. 16TH-Kevin Newton [8]

Heat 5 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

45-Tim Shaffer [1]; 2. 4-Chris Windom [2]; 3. 101-Kraig Kinser [3]; 4. 29-Parker Price Miller [4]; 5. 4S-Danny Smith [5]; 6. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr. [6]; 7. W20-Greg Wilson [7]; 8. 1B-Keith Baxter [8]

Dash (6 Laps)

7BC-Tyler Courtney [1]; 2. 57-Kyle Larson [3]; 3. 91-Cale Thomas [2]; 4. 45-Tim Shaffer [4]; 5. 33W-Cap Henry [9]; 6. 24-Rico Abreu [6]; 7. 99-Skylar Gee [5]; 8. 26-Zeb Wise [8]; 9. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [7]; 10. 29-Parker Price Miller [10]

B-main (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

97-JJ Hickle [2]; 2. 69K-Lance Dewease [1]; 3. 4S-Danny Smith [3]; 4. 52-Blake Hahn [7]; 5. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr. [10]; 6. 2-Ricky Peterson [5]; 7. 78-Justin Clark [9]; 8. 88C-Chad Miller [15]; 9. W20-Greg Wilson [14]; 10. 3J-Dusty Zomer [8]; 11. 27-Emerson Axsom [6]; 12. 28M-Conner Morrell [11]; 13. 23-Zeth Sabo [12]; 14. 55B-Jake Swanson [4]; 15. 1B-Keith Baxter [20]; 16. 15k-Creed Kemenah [13]; 17. 11N-Harli White [22]; 18. 16TH-Kevin Newton [19]; 19. 83X-Nate Reeser [16]

A-main (30 Laps)

57-Kyle Larson [2]; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [1]; 3. 24-Rico Abreu [6]; 4. 29-Parker Price Miller [10]; 5. 91-Cale Thomas [3]; 6. 19M-Brent Marks [11]; 7. 45-Tim Shaffer [4]; 8. 69K-Lance Dewease [22]; 9. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [9]; 10. 22C-Cole Duncan [15]; 11. 5T-Travis Philo [18]; 12. 29M-Cole Macedo [16]; 13. 33W-Cap Henry [5]; 14. 4-Chris Windom [12]; 15. 5J-Jake Hesson [19]; 16. 26-Zeb Wise [8]; 17. 4S-Danny Smith [23]; 18. 99-Skylar Gee [7]; 19. 101-Kraig Kinser [17]; 20. 5-Ryan Timms [20]; 21. 52-Blake Hahn [24]; 22. 97-JJ Hickle [21]; 23. 19P-Sean Rayhall [14]; 24. A79-Brandon Wimmer [13] Lap Leaders: Tyler Courtney (1-12), Kyle Larson (13-30)

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (As of 5/4):

Brent Marks – 430

Tyler Courtney – 428

Parker Price-Miller – 418

Zeb Wise – 410

Cap Henry – 400

Travis Philo – 396

Hunter Schuerenberg – 384

Chris Windom – 380

JJ Hickle – 376

Cale Thomas -372