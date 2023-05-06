Perigo Two-For-Two with BOSS

MILLERSBURG, Ohio (May 5, 2023) — Carmen Perigo won the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series feature Friday night at Hilltop Speedway. The victory was Perigo’s second straight win with the series after winning the 2023 season opener on April 21st at Ohio Valley Speedway. Cody Gardner, Isaac Chapple, Ricky Lewis, and Joey Amantea rounded out the top five.

Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series

Hilltop Speedway

Millersburg, Ohio

Friday, May 5, 2023

Feature

1. 21J-Carmen Perigo

2. 9G-Cody Gardner

3. 6-Isaac Chapple

4. 41-Ricky Lewis

5. 88J-Joey Amantea

6. 20W-Tayte Williamson

7. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett

8. 19-Matt Cooley

9. 53-Steve Little

10. 87-Paul Dues

11. 24L-Lee Underwood

12. 002-Garret Mitchell

13. 73-Blake Vermillion

14. 49-Brian Ruhlman

15. 001-Greg Mitchell

16. 13-Jeremy Duposki

17. 5V-Jesse Vermillions

18. 34-Parker Fredrickson

19. 2DI-Dustin Ingle

20. 97X-Rodney Hurst