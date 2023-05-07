Pergio Sweeps BOSS Weeekend with Wayne County Victory

ORRVILLE, Ohio (May 6, 2023) — Carmen Perigo completed a sweep of the weekend action for the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series with his victory Saturday at Wayne County Speedway. Backing up his win Friday at Hilltop Speedway, Perigo held off Ricky Lewis and Korbyn Hayslett for the win. Trey Jacobs and Dustin Ingle rounded out the top five.
Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
Wayne County Speedway
Orrville, Ohio
Saturday, May 6, 2023
Feature:
1. 21-Carmen Perigo
2. 41-Ricky Lewis
3. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett
4. 9-Trey Jacobs
5. 2DI-Dustin Ingle
6. 19-Matt Cooley
7. 6-Isaac Chapple
8. OO1-Greg Mitchell
9. 73-Blake Vermillion
10. 87-Paul Dues
11. OO2-Garrett Mitchell
12. 24L-Lee Underwood
13. 88J-Joey Amantea
14. 9G-Cody Gardner
15. 49-Brian Ruhlman
16. 9N-Luke Hall
17. 53-Steve Little
18. 20W-Tayte Williamson
19. 73L-Zach Lamb
20. 34-Parker Frederickson
