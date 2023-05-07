Pergio Sweeps BOSS Weeekend with Wayne County Victory

ORRVILLE, Ohio (May 6, 2023) — Carmen Perigo completed a sweep of the weekend action for the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series with his victory Saturday at Wayne County Speedway. Backing up his win Friday at Hilltop Speedway, Perigo held off Ricky Lewis and Korbyn Hayslett for the win. Trey Jacobs and Dustin Ingle rounded out the top five.

Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series

Wayne County Speedway

Orrville, Ohio

Saturday, May 6, 2023

Feature:

1. 21-Carmen Perigo

2. 41-Ricky Lewis

3. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett

4. 9-Trey Jacobs

5. 2DI-Dustin Ingle

6. 19-Matt Cooley

7. 6-Isaac Chapple

8. OO1-Greg Mitchell

9. 73-Blake Vermillion

10. 87-Paul Dues

11. OO2-Garrett Mitchell

12. 24L-Lee Underwood

13. 88J-Joey Amantea

14. 9G-Cody Gardner

15. 49-Brian Ruhlman

16. 9N-Luke Hall

17. 53-Steve Little

18. 20W-Tayte Williamson

19. 73L-Zach Lamb

20. 34-Parker Frederickson

