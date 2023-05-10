Peter Murphy Classic up next for SCCT this Saturday at Kings Speedway

By Gary Thomas

Hanford, CA…The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is locked and loaded to take part in the annual “Peter Murphy Classic” this Saturday May 13th at Kings Speedway – Powered by Keller Motors.

The ‘Classic’ marks the first of two SCCT visits this season to the popular Hanford, California facility. The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards is excited to compete alongside the NARC 410s on Saturday at the “King of the Dirt Tracks.”

The PMC is organized by retired racer Peter Murphy, who suffered injuries during a racing crash at Antioch Speedway on July 20, 2013. The accident ultimately forced him to step out of the seat, having suffered a traumatic brain injury, ligament damage in his neck, shoulder and knees, along with a compressed T-3 vertebra.

The following year he arranged the inaugural Peter Murphy Classic and received rave reviews for it. This season we celebrate the ninth edition of the event and it’s shaping up to be one of the best yet. Unlike years past however, both nights will be held at Kings Speedway in Hanford, with the NARC Series launching things Friday.

“I really want this weekend to be a memorable one for all the fans and teams once again,” said Murphy, who now fills the role of Promoter at Kings Speedway. “I still can’t thank everyone enough for all they did after my accident. This is a way for me to continue giving back and show how much I appreciate the sport we all love. We’re excited to have SCCT as part of the Peter Murphy Classic on Saturday with NARC.”

With two races complete for the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards it’s Justin Sanders who sits atop the standings.

The Aromas racer captured the SCCT opener back in March and finished runner up during the tour portion of the Peter Murphy Classic last year. Sanders is set to climb back aboard the potent Dale Miller Septic/ Thompson’s Dealerships No. 4sa on Saturday at Kings Speedway.

Fremont’s Shane Golobic, the reigning SCCT Peter Murphy Classic victor is 13-markers back of Sanders in second, while Lemoore’s Cole Macedo ranks third. San Jose’s Tim Kaeding and Hollister’s Ryan Bernal round out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 going into round three are Tanner Carrick, Jake Morgan, Corey Day, Justyn Cox and Kaleb Montgomery. The most recent SCCT event in Hanford was pocketed by Day this past October.

Tickets and Details:

Adult tickets at Kings Speedway on Saturday May 13th cost $30, while Seniors 62 plus and Military with ID cost $25. Students 7-17 cost $20. Kids six and under are free. Ticket can be purchased at https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1797/tickets/1325154 or at the gate.

The front gate opens at 3pm, with pit meeting scheduled for 4:15 and cars on track at 5. Be sure to take advantage of Pete’s Pub in the pits from 3:30-4:30pm with food, drinks and driver interviews on the stage.

The Peter Murphy Classic muffler rule will follow track protocols at Kings Speedway, which mirrors the NARC 410 rule. Flowmaster, SpinTech, Schoenfeld 14272735-78 or Extreme mufflers only.

For those who can’t make it to the track, CaliDirt.TV will provide exclusive live coverage of the SCCT portion of the race. Fans can purchase through a monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The Kings Speedway – Powered by Keller Motors is a 3/8-mile clay oval located on the Kings County Fairgrounds in Hanford, California. The physical address is 801 S. 10th Ave. Hanford, Ca 93230.

