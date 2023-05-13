Thomas Wins at Gas City

GAS CITY, Ind. (May 12, 2023) — Kevin Thomas Jr. won the non-wing sprint car feature Friday at Gas City I-69 Speedway. Thomas held off Logan Seavey and Thomas Meseraull for his first feature victory of the 2023 season. Max Adams and Colton Cottle rounded out the top five.

Gas City I-69 Speedway

Gas City, Indiana

Friday, May 12, 2023

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. Kevin Thomas, Jr.

2. Logan Seavey

3. Thomas Meseraull

4. Max Adams

5. Colton Cottle

6. Dustin Ingle

7. Emerson Axsom

8. Brayden Clark

9. Travis Hery

10. Kyle Shipley

11. Jackson Slone

12. Colin Grisson

13. Korbyn Hayslett

14. Austin Cory

15. Scotty Weir

16. Jack Hoyer

17. Tayte Williamson