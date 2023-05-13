Thomas Wins at Gas City

GAS CITY, Ind. (May 12, 2023) — Kevin Thomas Jr. won the non-wing sprint car feature Friday at Gas City I-69 Speedway. Thomas held off Logan Seavey and Thomas Meseraull for his first feature victory of the 2023 season. Max Adams and Colton Cottle rounded out the top five.
Gas City I-69 Speedway
Gas City, Indiana
Friday, May 12, 2023
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. Kevin Thomas, Jr.
2. Logan Seavey
3. Thomas Meseraull
4. Max Adams
5. Colton Cottle
6. Dustin Ingle
7. Emerson Axsom
8. Brayden Clark
9. Travis Hery
10. Kyle Shipley
11. Jackson Slone
12. Colin Grisson
13. Korbyn Hayslett
14. Austin Cory
15. Scotty Weir
16. Jack Hoyer
17. Tayte Williamson