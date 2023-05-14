Gee Makes it an AFCS Weekend Sweep with Fremont Win

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (May 13, 2023) — Skylar Gee made it a clean sweep of the opening weekend for the Kistler Racing Products/All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group for the 410 sprints, taking the lead with just six laps to go to score the win at Fremont Speedway on Autokiniton Night.

Gee, a Alberta, Canada native who won at Attica Raceway Park the night prior, started seventh on the grid for the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints and took the lead from race-long top spot runner Stuart Brubaker in heavy lapped traffic on lap 24. A caution with just two laps to go did not deter Gee as he pulled away for his first ever Fremont victory worth $4,000.

“What a race track. I got to give it to the track crew. We were a little bit skeptical when they reworked it but the surface was great. We were good all night long again…the driver messed up qualifying but made up for it in the heat race. I just tried to stay patient there early on and stay in the hunt and see what the race track was going to do. I wasn’t very good at first and was kind of stuck behind the 32 (Bryce Lucius) and couldn’t make anything work. So I just slowed down and made sure I hit the bottom off of four and really made up some ground,” said Gee if his Castle Rock Enterprises, Dirt Sharks Excavation, Pat Beck Motorsports, Pack Rat Dumpsters backed Logan Fenton Racing machine.

“I have to thank my dad, Tim, Jake, Logan, Becky…everyone who supports us. This is a blast right now,” added Gee.

Behind Gee at the checkers was Brubaker for his best finish of 2023, Byron Reed, rookie Lucius, Chris Andrews, Travis Philo (from 22nd), Duane Zablocki, Darin Naida, Brian Smith and Kyle Capodice.

When original pole-sitter Matt Lucius pulled in prior to green for the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprint feature, Paul Weaver used his now front row starting position to dominate. Weaver, who has won the last three Napa of Bryan AFCS presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales titles, built up huge leads including a nearly five second advantage when a caution flew with just two laps to go. It didn’t faze Weaver, the defending and four time Fremont track champion, as he drove to his 72nd career win at “The Track That Action Built,” putting him third on the track’s all-time win list.

“It helps to start up front. We had some mechanical issues last week but got it all sorted out and this thing was just so good on the bottom,” said Weaver beside his Steve Brown’s B&B Drain Service, Hampshire Racing Engines, M&L Excavating, Seagate Sandblasting backed machine.

Dustin Stroup would continue his early season success with a runner-up finish followed by 11th starter Bryan Sebetto, Jamie Miller, Mike Keegan, Logan Riehl, Shawn Valenti (from 15th), Kody Brewer, Tyler Shullick (from 19th) and Jimmie McGrath.

Jamie Miller took the lead in the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Truck feature from Dustin Keegan on lap two and held off several late race challenges from Cory McCaughey to score his 40th career victory at Fremont, tying him for 11th on the all-time win list with Harold McGilton.

McCaughey, Dan Hennig, Dave Gumby, Curt Inks, Brad Mitten, Shawn Valenti, Danna Frey, Keegan and Jarel Perry rounded out the top 10 behind the defending truck champion.

“To hear my name mentioned with Harold…I was a snot nosed kid running around here when he was winning and taking it all in. That’s so hard to imagine,” said Miller of his Fostoria Mod Shop backed truck.

“They found a few things wrong with this after last weekend and got them sorted out and we had a pretty good hot rod tonight,” added Miller.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Saturday, May 20 with the AFCS 410 and 305 sprints and dirt trucks in action.

Fremont Speedway

Fremont, Ohio

Saturday, May 13, 2023

410 Sprints – Fort Ball Pizza Palace

Qualifying

1.32-Bryce Lucius, 12.738; 2.35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.772; 3.33w-Cap Henry, 12.879; 4.12-Kyle Capodice, 12.885; 5.5-Byron Reed, 12.919; 6.15C-Chris Andrews, 12.978; 7.5T-Travis Philo, 12.996; 8.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 13.171; 9.99-Skylar Gee, 13.176; 10.8M-TJ Michael, 13.187; 11.26W-Cody White, 13.212; 12.22M-Dan McCarron, 13.218; 13.7N-Darin Naida, 13.225; 14.5J-Jake Hesson, 13.508; 15.21-Larry Kingseed, 13.514; 16.X-Mike Keegan, 13.553; 17.2+-Brian Smith, 13.775; 18.75-Jerry Dahms, 13.786; 19.7-Alex Aldrich, 13.963; 20.0-Brayton Phillips, 14.354; 21.4X-Bradley Ashford, 14.452; 22.98-Robert Robenalt, 14.468; 23.83x-Nate Reeser, 14.534;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 99-Skylar Gee[2] ; 2. 8M-TJ Michael[1] ; 3. 22M-Dan McCarron[5] ; 4. 12-Kyle Capodice[4] ; 5. 83x-Nate Reeser[8] ; 6. 75-Jerry Dahms[6] ; 7. 98-Robert Robenalt[7] ; 8. 5T-Travis Philo[3]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 33w-Cap Henry[2] ; 2. 32-Bryce Lucius[4] ; 3. 15C-Chris Andrews[1] ; 4. 35-Stuart Brubaker[3] ; 5. 21-Larry Kingseed[5] ; 6. 2+-Brian Smith[6] ; 7. 0-Brayton Phillips[8] ; 8. 7-Alex Aldrich[7]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 7N-Darin Naida[1] ; 2. 5-Byron Reed[4] ; 3. 26W-Cody White[2] ; 4. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[3] ; 5. 5J-Jake Hesson[5] ; 6. X-Mike Keegan[6] ; 7. 4X-Bradley Ashford[7]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 99-Skylar Gee[7] ; 2. 35-Stuart Brubaker[2] ; 3. 5-Byron Reed[5] ; 4. 32-Bryce Lucius[4] ; 5. 15C-Chris Andrews[10] ; 6. 5T-Travis Philo[22] ; 7. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[12] ; 8. 7N-Darin Naida[8] ; 9. 2+-Brian Smith[17] ; 10. 12-Kyle Capodice[6] ; 11. 26W-Cody White[11] ; 12. 22M-Dan McCarron[9] ; 13. 5J-Jake Hesson[15] ; 14. X-Mike Keegan[18] ; 15. 21-Larry Kingseed[14] ; 16. 7-Alex Aldrich[23] ; 17. 83x-Nate Reeser[16] ; 18. 75-Jerry Dahms[13] ; 19. 0-Brayton Phillips[20] ; 20. 98-Robert Robenalt[19] ; 21. 4X-Bradley Ashford[21] ; 22. 8M-TJ Michael[1] ; 23. 33w-Cap Henry[3]

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

Qualifying

1.10X-Dustin Stroup, 13.853; 2.47-Matt Lucius, 13.864; 3.19R-Steve Rando, 13.906; 4.1W-Paul Weaver, 13.933; 5.36-Seth Schneider, 13.949; 6.01-Bryan Sebetto, 13.955; 7.26-Jamie Miller, 14.015; 8.49I-John Ivy, 14.069; 9.5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 14.110; 10.X-Mike Keegan, 14.113; 11.7M-Brandon Moore, 14.125; 12.9R-Logan Riehl, 14.166; 13.28-Shawn Valenti, 14.171; 14.61-Tyler Shullick, 14.174; 15.78-Austin Black , 14.191; 16.4X-Bobby Clark, 14.255; 17.5-Kody Brewer, 14.280; 18.20i-Kelsey Ivy, 14.327; 19.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.474; 20.16-Lee Sommers, 14.658; 21.11TS-Tate Schiets, 14.709; 22.13S-Drew Siferd, 14.766; 23.27-Calob Crispen, 14.885; 24.4K-Blayne Keckler, 15.008; 25.3M-Logan Mongeau, 15.025; 26.10TS-Tyler Schiets, 15.030; 27.8-Jim Leaser, 15.135; 28.0-Bradley Bateson, 15.250; 29.2s-Jackson Sebetto, 15.322; 30.48-Mike Burkin, 15.649; 31.1S-James Saam, 15.731; 32.98-Dave Hoppes, 16.227;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 19R-Steve Rando[4] ; 2. X-Mike Keegan[2] ; 3. 01-Bryan Sebetto[3] ; 4. 7M-Brandon Moore[1] ; 5. 61-Tyler Shullick[5] ; 6. 0-Bradley Bateson[6] ; 7. 1S-James Saam[7] ; 8. 98-Dave Hoppes[8]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 78-Austin Black [2] ; 2. 5-Kody Brewer[1] ; 3. 36-Seth Schneider[3] ; 4. 47-Matt Lucius[4] ; 5. 8-Jim Leaser[6] ; 6. 48-Mike Burkin[8] ; 7. 3M-Logan Mongeau[5] ; 8. 2s-Jackson Sebetto[7]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[2] ; 2. 10X-Dustin Stroup[4] ; 3. 1W-Paul Weaver[3] ; 4. 28-Shawn Valenti[1] ; 5. 4X-Bobby Clark[5] ; 6. 20i-Kelsey Ivy[6] ; 7. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[8] ; 8. 4K-Blayne Keckler[7]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[4] ; 2. 9R-Logan Riehl[2] ; 3. 49I-John Ivy[3] ; 4. X15-Kasey Ziebold[1] ; 5. 16-Lee Sommers[5] ; 6. 27-Calob Crispen[8] ; 7. 13S-Drew Siferd[7] ; 8. 11TS-Tate Schiets[6]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 4X-Bobby Clark[2] ; 2. 61-Tyler Shullick[1] ; 3. 20i-Kelsey Ivy[4] ; 4. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[6] ; 5. 0-Bradley Bateson[3] ; 6. 1S-James Saam[5] ; 7. 4K-Blayne Keckler[8] ; 8. 98-Dave Hoppes[7]

B-Main 2 – (10 Laps)

1. 16-Lee Sommers[2] ; 2. 48-Mike Burkin[3] ; 3. 27-Calob Crispen[4] ; 4. 3M-Logan Mongeau[5] ; 5. 11TS-Tate Schiets[8] ; 6. 2s-Jackson Sebetto[7] ; 7. 13S-Drew Siferd[6] ; 8. 8-Jim Leaser[1]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[3] ; 2. 10X-Dustin Stroup[5] ; 3. 01-Bryan Sebetto[11] ; 4. 26-Jamie Miller[2] ; 5. X-Mike Keegan[7] ; 6. 9R-Logan Riehl[6] ; 7. 28-Shawn Valenti[15] ; 8. 5-Kody Brewer[9] ; 9. 61-Tyler Shullick[19] ; 10. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[10] ; 11. 49I-John Ivy[13] ; 12. 19R-Steve Rando[8] ; 13. 7M-Brandon Moore[14] ; 14. 20i-Kelsey Ivy[21] ; 15. X15-Kasey Ziebold[16] ; 16. 78-Austin Black [4] ; 17. 36-Seth Schneider[12] ; 18. 27-Calob Crispen[22] ; 19. 16-Lee Sommers[18] ; 20. 4X-Bobby Clark[17] ; 21. 48-Mike Burkin[20] ; 22. 47-Matt Lucius[1]

Dirt Trucks – Burmeister Trophy

Qualifying

1.4M-Jamie Miller, 17.825; 2.4x-Keith Sorg, 17.869; 3.7b-Shawn Valenti, 17.869; 4.32H-Dan Hennig , 17.937; 5.36m-Cory McCaughey, 17.958; 6.P51-Dave Gumby Jr., 17.968; 7.23m-Brad Mitten, 18.319; 8.26-Kyle Lagrou, 18.359; 9.5s-Bradley Stuckey, 18.452; 10.83-Butch Latte, 18.543; 11.17x-Dustin Keegan, 18.580; 12.34-Todd Warnick, 18.790; 13.7X-Dana Frey, 18.870; 14.9-Curt Inks, 18.898; 15.18s-Randy Swiecicki, 18.927; 16.8S-Brandon Stuckey, 19.000; 17.51-David Bankey, 19.283; 18.99-Eric Potridge, 19.485; 19.10b-Adam Lance, 20.056; 20.57MS-Mason Stull, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 4x-Keith Sorg[4] ; 2. 7X-Dana Frey[2] ; 3. 23m-Brad Mitten[3] ; 4. 9-Curt Inks[1] ; 5. 99-Eric Potridge[6] ; 6. 51-David Bankey[5] ; 7. 57MS-Mason Stull[7]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 4M-Jamie Miller[4] ; 2. 32H-Dan Hennig [2] ; 3. 36m-Cory McCaughey[1] ; 4. 7b-Shawn Valenti[3] ; 5. 26-Kyle Lagrou[5] ; 6. 18s-Randy Swiecicki[6]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. P51-Dave Gumby Jr.[4] ; 2. 17x-Dustin Keegan[1] ; 3. 83-Butch Latte[2] ; 4. 10b-Adam Lance[7] ; 5. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[6] ; 6. 5s-Bradley Stuckey[3] ; 7. 34-Todd Warnick[5]

A-Main 1 – (20 Laps)

1. 4M-Jamie Miller[3] ; 2. 36m-Cory McCaughey[8] ; 3. 32H-Dan Hennig [1] ; 4. P51-Dave Gumby Jr.[6] ; 5. 9-Curt Inks[11] ; 6. 23m-Brad Mitten[9] ; 7. 7b-Shawn Valenti[7] ; 8. 7X-Dana Frey[4] ; 9. 17x-Dustin Keegan[2] ; 10. 83-Butch Latte[10] ; 11. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[18] ; 12. 99-Eric Potridge[13] ; 13. 26-Kyle Lagrou[14] ; 14. 5s-Bradley Stuckey[20] ; 15. 10b-Adam Lance[15] ; 16. 57MS-Mason Stull[19] ; 17. 34-Todd Warnick[12] ; 18. 18s-Randy Swiecicki[17] ; 19. 4x-Keith Sorg[5] ; 20. 51-David Bankey[16]