Macon Speedway Releases Special Ticket Deal For Herald & Review/Top Gun Events

(Macon, IL) Macon Speedway officials are preparing for three of the biggest days in the track’s 78-year history, Thursday-Saturday, July 6-8 and fans now have the opportunity to lock in their seats for all three days at a discounted price. It all begins with the DIRTcar Summer Nationals “Herald & Review 100” on Thursday followed by “Top Gun” for the USAC/AMSOIL National Sprint Cars on Friday and Saturday.

The 43rd running of the “Herald & Review 100”, on July 6th, will feature some of the best Super Late Model drivers in the country, racing as part of the DIRTcar Summer Nationals Hell Tour. The grueling series of events begins in June, runs for about a month, and features 28 races in 34 days at tracks all across the Midwest.

The H&R 100 winner list is a who’s-who of dirt Super Late Model racing. Bobby Pierce, Shannon Babb, Brian Shirley, Dennis Erb, Jr., Ryan Unzicker, Gordy Gundaker, Kevin Weaver, Billy Moyer, Bob Pierce, Don O’Neal, Scott Bloomquist, Dick Taylor, and endless others are Herald & Review 100 winners. Last year, Jason Feger claimed the victory after 20+ years of trying.

When the Super Late Models and Modifieds exit the premises on Thursday night, the USAC/AMSOIL National Sprint Car Championship Series will come right in for two nights of thrilling action. The series will be making its first ever visit to the exciting 1/5-mile-high banked oval for “Top Gun”. A full program will be run for the Sprints on Friday night, July 7th, followed by a $10,000 to win special on Saturday, July 8th.

USAC, based out of Speedway, IN, will bring some huge names in racing to Central Illinois. Drivers like C.J. Leary, Justin Grant, Emerson Axsom, Kyle Cummins, Brady Bacon, Kevin Thomas, Jr., Jake Swanson, Chase Stockon, Mitchel Moles, Robert Ballou will be some of the frontrunners to take on many others at the two-day extravaganza.

Fans wishing to be part of racing history can now purchase 3-day advance sale reserved and general admission tickets for the weekend. Reserved seating is located in the top two rows of the front stretch and the remaining available seats in the Wayne Webb reserved section high atop the grandstands on the exit of turn four. Reserved seating is available for a discounted price of $90 for a three-day pass, while a 3-day general admission ticket is discounted to $75. Limited two-day packages will be released closer to the event pending availability.

To reserve your seat for 3 days of great racing, visit https://bit.ly/Macon3-DayTix.

The facility will also feature free camping on a first come first serve basis, a giant carnival slide in the parking lot, great racing apparel, not only from the track but the drivers as well, and much more. Friday night will feature a gigantic firework display and there will be golf cart rentals available throughout the three-day show.

Weekend Details…

Thursday, July 6th

Herald & Review 100

DIRTcar Summer Nationals & Summit Modified Nationals

Stands 4:00 – Hotlaps 6:00 – Racing 7:00

Friday, July 7th

Top Gun

USAC/AMSOIL National Sprint Car Championship & HART Non-Winged Micros

Stands 4:00 – Hotlaps 6:00 – Racing 7:00

Saturday, July 8th

Top Gun ($10,000 To Win)

USAC/AMSOIL National Sprint Car Championship, Vintage Racing Of Illinois, & Hornets

Stands 4:00 – Hotlaps 6:00 – Racing 7:00

