Ohsweken Speedway and Epic Racewear Announce New Social Media Program

From Ohsweken Speedway

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (May 16, 2023) – Ohsweken Speedway, in collaboration with Epic Racewear, is excited to introduce the Epic Influencer Award. This annual accolade will be bestowed upon a racer who demonstrates exceptional social media engagement throughout the season, effectively spreading the word about their racing endeavors.

Recognizing the significant impact of social media, Ohsweken Speedway aims to acknowledge and reward competitors who go above and beyond in promoting their racing journey through various digital platforms. By harnessing the power of social reach, racers become invaluable ambassadors, connecting with fans and captivating their interest.

“Our racers are the true heroes of our sport, and we want to recognize and celebrate their efforts in expanding our reach through social media,” stated Clinton Geoffrey, Track Manager at Ohsweken Speedway. “Through their personal angles and stories, they bring our messages to life, engaging our audience in unique and compelling ways.”

Social media has become an essential tool for Ohsweken Speedway, enabling them to share content, updates, and insights with their dedicated fanbase. However, it is the competitors’ contributions that add an authentic and captivating dimension to these messages.

The Epic Influencer Award will be presented annually at the Ohsweken Speedway banquet, accompanied by a $500 cash prize and a $1,500 gift certificate from Epic Racewear. Nominations for the award will be selected by the Speedway management team, and the finalists will undergo evaluation by a panel consisting of Ohsweken Speedway management, media representatives, and the broadcast team.

“We have assembled a respected panel of voters to ensure the credibility of the Epic Influencer Award. This accolade is not meant to be a popularity contest but rather a recognition of the racers’ efforts and creativity in utilizing social media,” explained Geoffrey.

The finalists will be assessed based on criteria such as creativity, audience reach, effective storytelling, and positivity. This comprehensive evaluation process aims to highlight the racers who best leverage social media to connect with fans, foster engagement, and promote the excitement of racing.

Ohsweken Speedway and Epic Racewear are excited to launch this Social Media Program, which recognizes the significant influence of social media and its ability to create a vibrant online community around the sport. By empowering racers to become ambassadors through their social media presence, this program is set to enhance the racing experience and further ignite the passion of fans.

Ohsweken Speedway’s 2023 Friday Night Excitement schedule kicks off on Friday, May 19th when Auto Parts Centres present the 26th Season Opening Night. The The Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks will all be in action for their season debut. In addition to the regular classes, NASCAR legend Ken Schrader will be back to battle Ontario’s best in the UMP vs CDN Mod Challenge. Race time is 7:30PM for opening night and all season long. For the full 2023 schedule of events, visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca

Ohsweken Speedway Media

Website: www.ohswekenspeedway.ca

Facebook: OHSWEKENSPEEDWAY

Twitter: @OhswekenSpdway

Instagram: @ohswekenspeedway

YouTube: GForceTV

About Ohsweken Speedway: Opened in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex and event centre featuring a 3/8 mile clay oval auto racing track and 1/6 mile clay oval Micro Sprint and Karting track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, and Mini Stocks, while the facility also hosts weekly Micro Sprint and Kart racing on Thursday nights.