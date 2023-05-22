Landon Brooks Scores First Career Sprint Car Win During First Start with Weiher Racing

PETERSEN MEDIA

Landon Brooks has been flirting with his first career winged sprint car victory. The Rio Oso, CA driver was finally able to get the proverbial monkey off his back on Saturday night in Marysville, CA has he picked up the win during his first night driving for Todd Weiher and his Weiher Racing team.

“I really have to thank Todd and his crew for a great opportunity and helping me get my first sprint car win,” Landon Brooks said. “It was a great first night together, and I think we communicated really well.”

Going out 20th for qualifying, Brooks held the hammer down as he earned quick time honors aboard the Mako Farms Inc./LP Holdings/Roseville Precision Inc. backed No. 14w.

Taking the green flag from the second row of his heat race, Brooks jumped into third when the action came to life. Looking for more, Brooks got into turns one and two too hot and caused his car to half spin. Able to keep it under power, Brooks raced out of the trouble, but had fallen back to fifth.

Finishing fifth, Brooks was still eligible for the redraw based on his qualifying efforts, and the eighth pill put him in the fourth row for the 25-lap feature.

When the green flag dropped, Brooks quickly began working his way forward as it was apparent he had a very strong car under him. With early yellows hindering the flow of the feature, Brooks was patient and used an extended green flag run to work his way into second.

Just past the halfway point of the 25-lapper, Brooks made his move on the 13th lap and powered past Brian McGahan to take over the top spot. Out in front, Brooks never looked back.

Leading the final 12 circuits, he went on to score his first career winged 360 sprint car.

“We were really good all night long,’ Brooks added. “I was a little tight in our hot lap session, but Todd (Weiher) and his guys did a great job of getting me comfortable and we had a ton of speed the rest of the night. I am really looking forward to getting back in this car on June 10th.”

Weiher Racing would like to thank Mako Farms Inc., LP Holdings, Roseville Precision Inc., Escalon Body and Frame, Seth’s Racing Engines, Pettibone Builders, Sipes CC, The Holman Family, Square Tires, Papa Chuck, Dave Harvey Trucking, and Morrison Concrete for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-1, Wins-1, Top 5’s-1, Top 10’s-1

ON TAP: Landon Brooks and Weiher Racing return to action together on June 10th in Petaluma, CA.

