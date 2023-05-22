POWRi WAR Prepares for Notable Ozark-Area Weekend Events

From POWRi

Eldon, MO. (5/22/23) Speeding into the summer months, the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League will set its sights on a pair of premier Show-Me-State facilities in the May 27-28 weekend showcase that celebrates an industry icon.

Starting the weekend on Saturday, May 27th, the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League will visit Lake Ozark Speedway’s Spring Sprint Showdown, with the American Sprint Car Series National & Warrior Region as well as the POWRi 305 Sprint Series all on the events open-wheel agenda.

Wrapping up the weekend on Sunday, May 28th, the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League will continue to celebrate one of the most iconic open-wheel drivers from the Show-Me-State with the Tribute to Jesse Hockett. Classes scheduled for the event will also include POWRi Super Stock, POWRi Pure Stock, and 360 Wing Sprints.

Saturday, May 27 | Lake Ozark Speedway Details:

Pits Open: 1:00 PM

Driver Registration: 3:00 PM – 5:30 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver’s Meeting: 6:00 PM

Engine Heat (Sprints Only) – 6:15 PM

Hot Laps (In Order of Events) – 6:15 PM

Racing to Follow

Full event details including prices can be found online at https://www.myracepass.com/events/435552.

Sunday, May 28 | Double X Speedway’s “Tribute to Jesse” Details:

Pits Open: 5:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Drivers Registration: 4:00 to 6:00 PM

Drivers Meeting – 6:30 PM

Hot Laps – 7:00 PM

Racing to Follow

Full event details can be found online at https://www.myracepass.com/events/452418.

POWRi Championship Point Funds for the 2023 season:

WAR Sprint League: http://www.powri.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=803352.

All POWRi participants must be POWRi licensed members to receive benefits which include POWRi Member Participant Accident Insurance, annual point fund money, and contingency awards. POWRi Memberships are available online at https://www.myracepass.com/sanctions/1011/registrations/6909.

Series-specific information such as news, scheduling, and notes pertaining to the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

For more information on Lake Ozark Speedway such as points, driver profiles, and track data visit www.lakeozarkspeedway.net or @LakeOzarkSpeedway on all social media platforms | 50 Twiggy Lane Eldon, MO 65026 | 314-267-4944.

Additional details for Double X Speedway can be found online at www.doublexspeedway.com or by following along on major social media platforms | Us Route 50, California, MO 65018 | (573) 796-4694.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.