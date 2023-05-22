Seth Bergman Lands ASCS Score At Longdale Speedway

By Bryan Hulbert

LONGDALE, Okla. (May 21, 2023) Marking his fourth podium finish in as many outings with the American Sprint Car Series, Sunday at Longdale Speedway was Seth Bergman’s first trip to the top step with the National Tour in 2023.

Pocketing $4,000 at the Walley Rodeo Roundup, the Corridor Electric/Evergreen Coffee, Co. No. 23 spent the first six revolutions battling Tennessee’s Howard Moore. Gaining the momentum needed to clear the A.R. Dyno Specialty No. 3 on the seventh lap, Seth would hold the point the rest of the way for his 17th career victory.

With the win, Seth now leads tour standings for the first time this season by six points over Jason Martin.

“Feels good. We’ve been working really hard to win one of these races this year. The first weekend, we came so close, and then last night stung running second again, but hats off to Jason [Martin]; he’s been the one to beat. We’ve been good, but starting position has hindered us a little bit, and tonight getting the front row, I wanted to make sure I made the best of it,” stated Bergman.

Jumping from fourth to second following a Lap 15 restart, Matt Covington landed his first podium finish of the season, with Landon Crawley crossing third for his best career finish in ASCS National competition. As high as second after starting 11th, Kyler Johnson would settle into fourth on Lap 18, while Danny Wood made the charge to fifth on Lap 23.

Landon Britt was sixth, followed by Brandon Anderson. Jeremy Campbell crossed eighth. Shredding a left-rear tire on Lap 15 after running into the top five, Jason Martin was able to make it out from the work area and rally back to ninth, while Jordon Mallett, who changed an engine following Qualifying, drove through the field to complete the top ten.

Sunday at the Walley Rodeo Roundup saw Whit Gastineau set the overall quick time in Qualifying at 14.942-seconds. A.R. Dyno Specialty Heat Race wins went to Howard Moore, Landon Britt, and Matt Covington. Sunday’s field included 22 entries.

The next outing for the American Sprint Car Series is Friday, May 26, at Lakeside Speedway (Kansas City, Kan.), then Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, Mo.) on Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28.

The 2023 season will mark the 32nd year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@ASCSRacing).

Race Results:

ASCS National/ASCS Sooner

Longdale Speedway (Longdale, Okla.)

Sunday, May 21, 2023

Car Count: 22

The Driver’s Project Group Qualifying

The Drivers Project Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 2-Whit Gastineau, 14.942[3]; 2. 187-Landon Crawley, 15.052[1]; 3. 3-Howard Moore, 15.104[2]; 4. 13-Elijah Gile, 15.108[4]; 5. 2B-Brett Becker, 15.346[6]; 6. 88-Jordan Knight, 15.398[7]; 7. 27-Jeremy Huish, 15.550[8]; 8. 6-Christopher Townsend, 16.010[5]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 36-Jason Martin, 15.212[4]; 2. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 15.399[3]; 3. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 15.454[2]; 4. 14-Jordon Mallett, 15.512[7]; 5. 10-Landon Britt, 15.643[5]; 6. (DNS) 27B-Jake Bubak – NT; 7. (DNS) 91-Michael Day – NT

The Drivers Project Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 23-Seth Bergman, 15.219[2]; 2. 26M-Fred Mattox, 15.341[5]; 3. 95-Matt Covington, 15.495[1]; 4. 10C-Jeremy Campbell, 15.542[7]; 5. 55W-Danny Wood, 15.582[4]; 6. 71-Bradyn Baker, 15.856[6]; 7. 10P-Dylan Postier, 15.941[3]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat Races (All drivers advance to the A-Feature)

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Howard Moore[2]; 2. 2-Whit Gastineau[4]; 3. 187-Landon Crawley[3]; 4. 13-Elijah Gile[1]; 5. 27-Jeremy Huish[7]; 6. 2B-Brett Becker[5]; 7. 6-Christopher Townsend[8]; 8. 88-Jordan Knight[6]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 10-Landon Britt[4]; 2. 55B-Brandon Anderson[1]; 3. 36-Jason Martin[3]; 4. 45X-Kyler Johnson[2]; 5. 14-Jordon Mallett[5]; 6. 27B-Jake Bubak[6]; 7. 91-Michael Day[7]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 95-Matt Covington[2]; 2. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[1]; 3. 23-Seth Bergman[4]; 4. 55W-Danny Wood[5]; 5. 26M-Fred Mattox[3]; 6. 71-Bradyn Baker[6]; 7. 10P-Dylan Postier[7]

A-Feature

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 23-Seth Bergman[2]; 2. 95-Matt Covington[5]; 3. 187-Landon Crawley[7]; 4. 45X-Kyler Johnson[11]; 5. 55W-Danny Wood[9]; 6. 10-Landon Britt[3]; 7. 55B-Brandon Anderson[8]; 8. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[10]; 9. 36-Jason Martin[6]; 10. 14-Jordon Mallett[22]; 11. 27-Jeremy Huish[13]; 12. 88-Jordan Knight[19]; 13. 71-Bradyn Baker[15]; 14. 6-Christopher Townsend[17]; 15. 3-Howard Moore[1]; 16. 2-Whit Gastineau[4]; 17. 13-Elijah Gile[14]; 18. 2B-Brett Becker[16]; 19. 26M-Fred Mattox[12]; 20. 10P-Dylan Postier[18]; 21. 91-Michael Day[21]; 22. 27B-Jake Bubak[20]

Lap Leader(s): Howard Moore 1-6; Seth Bergman 7-25

KSE Hard Charger: Kyler Johnson +7

Driver’s Project Quick Time: Whit Gastineau – 14.942-seconds

High Point Driver: Whit Gastineau

Provisional(s): N/A