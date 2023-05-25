Justin Sanders Scores at Ocean Speedway

PETERSEN MEDIA

Justin Sanders scored his third win of the season on Friday night at Ocean Speedway, and backed it up with a third place finish during Saturday’s KWS/NARC Event at Petaluma Speedway.

“We have been on a pretty good run the last couple of weeks in the Mittry Motorsports car, and it was great to grab a win with them on Friday night,” Justin Sanders said. “Saturday night we were good, but it was just tough to pass on. Still, great to get another podium finish with NARC/KWS.”

Sanders’ weekend got underway on Friday night as he timed the Farmers Brewing/Mittry Construction/North County Plastering backed No. 2x in seventh fastest in qualifying time trials.

Lining up on the front row of his heat race, Sanders powered to the early lead and went on to pick up the win convincingly and lock himself into the Dash. Pulling the four in the Dash Draw, Sanders continued to showcase speed as he charged from fourth to second put the Mittry Motorsports entry on the front row of the 30-lap feature event.

With a prime starting position, Sanders got the initial jump and quickly worked his way out to a comfortable lead. Doing everything right while out front, Sanders was able to keep the field at bay and race to the win by over four seconds.

Getting right back to work on Saturday night, the Aromas, CA driver ade the trip to Petaluma Speedway for more KWS/NARC action.

Cloudy sky and a sticky racing surface created a very fast paced race with cars making a ton of speed on the famed Petaluma adobe gumbo.

Though a lighter car count was on hand on this night, Sanders got off to a quick start as he timed in third fastest in qualifying time trials.

Picking up another heat race victory, Sanders locked into the Sunnyvalley Bacon ‘A’ Dash while lined up the first three rows of the feature event and picked up a third-place finish.

Lining up behind the front row duo of Bud Kaeding and Dominic Scelzi, Sanders settled into third as the race came to life. The track stayed too good all feature long, and the fast conditions made passing tough.

Holding down the third position all race long, Sanders closed his night out with a third place finish.

“I think if we keep plugging away, we will turn these podiums into wins,” Sanders added. “Big thanks to everyone involved on this team for their hard work and dedication.”

Justin and his team would like to thank Farmers Brewing, Mittry Construction, North County Plastering, Alkaline88, Andy’s Construction, Roadside 24hr Service, Wicked Cushion, Roger’s Diner, Factory Kahne, BG Labels and Tee’s, Walker Performance Filtration, Dixon and Son Tires, Ernie’s Service Center, East Lake Village, FK Rod Ends, Triple X Race Co., DMI, Keizer Wheels, Wings Unlimited, Ti64 Titanium, AIS Heating and Sheet Metal, Fred Lint and Family, JonSan Racing, Sandblast Service, G&N Construction, Steitz Towing, Durden Construction, Ernie’s Service Center, and Steve Duppman Racing for their continued support in 2022.

ON TAP: Sanders will head to Oregon this Memorial Day Weekend.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-20, Wins-3, Top 5’s-15, Top-10’s-17

STAY CONNECTED: Stay connected with Justin Sanders by visiting his website, www.teamsandersmotorsports.com.