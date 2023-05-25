World of Outlaws: Monday-May 29th

Pre-order Reserved Seating & General Admission tickets now!

ALL ORDERS FROM THIS POINT ARE FOR WILL-CALL PICKUP. The will call window is located at the white building to the left of the main front gate entrance. Will-call will open at 4pm on event day. Please bring a photo ID with you at this time.

Racing will feature:

World of Outlaws Winged Sprint Cars & the KOI Auto Parts Modifieds

This is a RESERVED Seating Event.

Reserved seating is the entire Main Grandstand on the front stretch of the race track.

Yes, tickets will be available at the gates on race-day.

Pricing:

Reserved Seating: (Main Grand Stand on Front Stretch)

$39 (all ages)

General Admission: (Turns 1 & 2 Area)

Adults: $34

Kids 7-12: $7

6 & Under: FREE

Pit Pass: $45 (all ages)

Reserved Seating and General Admission Seating: will be available on race day beginning at 4:00pm.

Pit Gate: 2:00pm

Main Gate: 4:00pm

Hot Laps: 6:00pm

Racing: 7:00pm