World of Outlaws: Monday-May 29th

Pre-order Reserved Seating & General Admission tickets now!
ALL ORDERS FROM THIS POINT ARE FOR WILL-CALL PICKUP. The will call window is located at the white building to the left of the main front gate entrance. Will-call will open at 4pm on event day. Please bring a photo ID with you at this time.
Racing will feature:
World of Outlaws Winged Sprint Cars & the KOI Auto Parts Modifieds
This is a RESERVED Seating Event.
Reserved seating is the entire Main Grandstand on the front stretch of the race track.
Yes, tickets will be available at the gates on race-day.
Pricing:
Reserved Seating: (Main Grand Stand on Front Stretch)
$39 (all ages)
General Admission: (Turns 1 & 2 Area)
Adults: $34
Kids 7-12: $7
6 & Under: FREE
Pit Pass: $45 (all ages)
Reserved Seating and General Admission Seating: will be available on race day beginning at 4:00pm.
Pit Gate: 2:00pm
Main Gate: 4:00pm
Hot Laps: 6:00pm
Racing: 7:00pm